Five tips for scoring a mining job

Andrew Thorpe
12th May 2017

LOOKING for a job in the mining industry?

The construction boom might be over, but mining remains a significant local employer for thousands of workers in the Gladstone region.

We spoke to EQIP general manager Melissa Denniss, who gave us five tips for scoring a job in the industry - which turned out to be very good general tips as well.

 

1. Go in with a positive mindset

"You have to genuinely want to get into the industry, that's the first step.

"I wouldn't apply for a job in the mines because it doesn't suit my personal interests. You have to be passionate about where you're heading.

"At the same time, if you haven't had much experience in mining but want to try - go for it.

"It's about having a positive mindset."

 

2. Do your research

"Learn about the industry and the company - because it 100% will come up in the interview.

"They'll say: 'Tell me what you know about this industry, and why do you want to work for us?'"

"You have to know who it is you'd be working for and understand why they do what they do."

 

3. Take work experience opportunities

"If you're a student at a high school or college, do your best to get some work experience.

"This is harder to get if you're unemployed, so students should use the opportunity to get some hands-on knowledge of what's involved while they can."

 

4. Build a network

"Ask around. Find someone who can be a mentor, someone in the field, who might be willing to share their knowledge with you.

"If you know someone who works where you want to, take them out for coffee and pick their brains. Ask how they got into the industry."

 

5. Tailor your resume

"Don't just send out a generic resume to 20 employers. Make sure it meet the specific needs of that job.

"In fact, no matter what stage of life you're at, or what job, I'd encourage that in every case.

"Also, some recruiters might disagree, but when you're applying for a job and you don't hear back, it doesn't hurt to do a follow-up call to see where (your application) is at.

"If it was not successful, ask why - it's always good to get some feedback for next time."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  employment jobs mine jobs mining

