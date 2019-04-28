How to score a job at Bundy's new KFC

Dunemann Constructions foreman Greg Schnitzerling (left) apprentice carpenter Luke Franklin (front right) and plumber Bill palmer (back) on the new KFC site in Bargara Road earlier this month.

Dunemann Constructions foreman Greg Schnitzerling (left) apprentice carpenter Luke Franklin (front right) and plumber Bill palmer (back) on the new KFC site in Bargara Road earlier this month. Mike Knott BUN010419KFC3

FINGER-LICKING good employment opportunities are currently on the menu in Bundaberg at the to-be east KFC outlet.

While the fast food chain's third store is still under construction, they have put the call out for team members to join the flock.

According to the recent Seek advertisement, a team member will be "responsible for ensuring the provision of fresh, quality products, friendly and efficient service and maintaining clean and well-presented facilities for our valued customers”.

And you don't need any previous experience, as full training will be provided to the successful applicants.

The new KFC's approval was reported in October last year.

Earlier this month, the NewsMail spoke with Dunemann Constructions foreman Greg Schnitzerling, who has 33 years experience building KFC stores about the Bargara Rd store.

Mr Schnitzerling said the two-phase operation, which is the base build followed by the fit-out, would be wrapped up in about four months.

"We're hoping to have the slab poured before Easter and the car park will start around about the same time,” he said.

"The base build should be finished by June 22. And the handover for opening should be about early August - the first week of August.”

For more information on the job opportunities at KFC in East Bundaberg head to https://bit.ly/2Zz1pS2.

The NewsMail has contacted Collins Foods for comment.