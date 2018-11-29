How to prepare now to reduce chance of severe bushfires

ACT NOW: Clear debris from gutters and around the home to reduce fire danger.

WARWICK Rural Fire Brigade Group deputy group officer Alan Payne said everyone could do their bit to prevent fires from starting.

As a fire ban remains in place on the Southern Downs until Friday night amid very high fire danger, Mr Payne urged people to act now to prepare their properties.

"Definitely if you're in areas where you are fire prone, make sure you make a break," he said.

"It's too late now to look at any sort of control burns, but you can make a bare earth break.

"People need to make sure they've cleaned around the house and be aware of what you have around the place that might create fire."

People are encouraged to clear gutters, leaf matter and shrubs that might fuel a fire around the property.

Heading into the weekend when the fire ban will be lifted, Mr Payne urged people to be very careful lighting campfires.

It's also advised to have a bushfire plan in place.

Templates for a bushfire survival plan are available at ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Mr Payne said one of the most vital pieces of action to take was to notify firefighters immediately if a blaze did break out.

"Ring 000 as soon as possible if you see fire or a fire is on your property," he said.

"The sooner we get on top of it the sooner we can get it out."

Information about being fire ready is available at sdrc.qld.gov.au.