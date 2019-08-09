WATCH: How to pat a crocodile

Matt Wright doesn’t value his hand or his hat. Images from Facebook/Matt Wright

Warning: Do not try this at home

MATT Wright continues to defy the odds and has been videoed patting a monster croc.

In the video, Wright casually leans over the boat to give Otis the croc a slap on the back.

He then encourages the croc to jump up out of the water on several occasions by waving his cap around.

During his interaction with the croc an American man talks to the camera about how the croc is the biggest he's ever seen and that people shouldn't attempt to do what Matt is doing.

The close interaction with the croc would make most people shudder.

" … this is the biggest croc I've ever seen in the water in my life …," he said.

"I'm here with the absolute croc wrangler. Monster croc wrangler, Matt Wright.

"And look at this! Look at this! Look at this! Is this unbelievable or what?

"He's an absolute croc whisper, to say the least.

"Now this guy here, I guarantee could eat a 250, 300 pound pig. You've seen them with cows in their mouths right?

In July, Wright posted a video where he got in the water with one of his favourite crocs, Bone Cruncher.

"Bone Cruncher is definitely a very special croc he's vulnerable," he as previously told the NT News.

Wright's TV show Monster Croc Wrangler season four was released to US audiences on Nat Geo Wild on Monday.