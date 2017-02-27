How to make sure your children get the right praise

REWARDING BEHAVIOUR: Using appropriate rewards is a way of saying well done and providing a clearly seen benefit to the good behaviour.

AS PARENTS we want to encourage our children to behave well and help them develop socially so they can end up as model adult citizens.

How we praise our little ones is an important part of acknowledging and reinforcing behaviour. It also helps boost your child's self esteem and makes them feel good.

We can encourage this behaviour by verbal praise, but another option that is debated by parents is giving rewards.

What language should I use?

While any positive word can be great for your child, it's good to reinforce why you're praising their behaviour.

Instead of stating "good job”, use descriptive language such as "you did a great job cleaning your room” so they know what they did which has resulted in your praise. This will encourage them to repeat the behaviour in the future.

Achievement or effort?

It can be easy to praise something done well and to celebrate achievements, but it's also important that you praise a good effort at something so your child will try again.

Maybe your child has studied really hard, but not got the mark they wanted? It's important to praise that effort by saying something like "you put a lot of effort into that and have done your best”.

It's also great to encourage while your child is in the process of doing something so they don't give up, such as "you're doing a great job cleaning your teeth, you just have to get to the back ones”.

Rewards - should I use them?

Parents often wonder whether they should give out rewards such as toys, treats, visits to the movies or beach and extra privileges to their children when they behave well.

While it is understandable to avoid giving out rewards too often or that are too generous, using rewards can make your encouragement more effective.

Bad behaviour has consequences, so good behaviour should also have consequences.

Using appropriate rewards is a way of saying well done and providing a clearly seen benefit to the good behaviour. It encourages your child to repeat that behaviour in the future.

A great idea to encourage repeated good behaviour in toddlers and during early school years is a rewards chart where you can give ticks or stickers next to their name. After so many stickers or ticks they may get the treat or gift or trip to the movies.

