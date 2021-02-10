Menu
IMPACT: New mother Krystal Micak (left) sits with Klare the Midwife (right)
News

How to make Positive Start to parenting with Impact initiative

Mikayla Haupt
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Whether or not there is a baby boom in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, Impact Community Services are ready to help you with parenthood.

Impact's Positive Start parenting support program is for mums, dads or carers with children aged up to 12 (18 in some cases) who need a little help and support.

If you need advice, have a few questions or simply want to meet other parents in a relaxed supportive environment, Positive Start could be for you.

The service has a perinatal clinic for expectant mums, and a qualified midwife available to check on your baby's progress.

It is open for anyone, and has reportedly proved helpful to younger or first-time mums.

Meanwhile, Impact has recently recommenced their weekly playgroup each Thursday morning.

This means, parents can bring their bubs and get a little valuable respite and talk with other mums while their children play.

Impact also have transport available for these playgroups.

On Thursday, February 18 a Triple P seminar is scheduled.

These seminars are a priceless education resource for parents provided in partnership with the Children's Health Service.

"We have seen our parents achieve so much lately," Impact's Positive Start Team Leader Lesley Allen said.

"It is so great to support our parents to achieve their goals like getting a driving licence, or finding a job or gaining new parenting skills.

"It is so great to see their confidence and self-esteem grow."

To find out more phone 4153 4233 or visit https://www.impact.org.au/parenting-support

bundaberg impact community services lifestyle parenting
