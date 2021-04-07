How to livestream the national U18 national hockey champs
News Corp and Hockey Australia have partnered for an unprecedented livestream event that will feature more than 70 matches in April from the 2021 Australian under-15s and under-18s championships.
The under-15s event will be played in Bathurst, NSW, and the under-18s event in Launceston, Tasmania.
The agreement will see matches from the tournament in Launceston from April 8-16 and the competition in Bathurst from April 9-15 shown on News Corp's various mastheads.
Despite recent coronavirus issues in Brisbane, the 15s tournament is still scheduled to go ahead with 23 teams from NSW, ACT, WA, Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory, South Australia and Victoria - including 12 girls and 11 boys teams.
The under 18s tournament in Tasmania is also going ahead with a full complement of teams including 10 men's sides and 10 in the women's.
The Australian championships matches will stream across Australia through out websites including The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, The Australian, Herald Sun, Hobart Mercury, Adelaide's The Advertiser, the Northern Territory News, plus many of the company regional websites, including the Gold Coast Bulletin.
"This is a fantastic result for not only friends and families of the players competing at the championships but also hockey and sport enthusiasts," said Hockey Australia GM Commercial, Communication and Events, Tim Cherry.
"These tournaments feature the best hockey talent in their respective age groups and it is fantastic News Corp has shown genuine interest and investment in showing hockey through their digital channels.
"News Corp's commitment will expose hockey to a whole new audience and also generate more stories and coverage of the sport to more people.
"We thank News Corp for making these championships accessible to people and households across Australia and for their dedication to stream hockey and tell stories about the people and the sport."
NEWS CORP SAID IT WAS A GROUND-BREAKING DEAL
As well as the streams, subscribers can also view all content on the masthead they choose.
"We have been working with hockey to boost coverage of both state and national competitions,'' Executive Editor, Digital, Bryce Johns said.
"Hockey are a first mover and extremely innovative in their thinking about their partnership with us.''
In addition to the major online news outlets in the capital cities, News Corp has nearly 30 separate titles covering the breadth of the country.
A dedicated News Corp reporter will cover both championships, including comprehensive pre and post event coverage.
DETAILS OF THE HOCKEY LIVESTREAM
Details of the agreement include live stream from two fields a day at both the U15 and U18 Australian hockey championships.
THAT MEANS ALL GAMES AT THE 18s WILL BE STREAMED, AND MORE THAN TWO THIRDS FROM THE 15s.
ALL GAMES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON REPLAY
The next generation of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will be on display at both tournaments.
Hockey is one of Australia's most successful sports internationally and in the Olympic arena.
2021 Under-18 Boys National Championship
Thursday, April 8
09:30am Pool B NSWS v. SA
11:30am Pool B ACT v. VIC Dev
1:30pm Pool A VIC v. NSWB
3:30pm Crossover QLD v. WA
5:30pm Pool A TAS v. NT
Friday, April 9
8:30am Pool B NSWS v. VIC Dev
10:30am Pool B WA v. SA
12:30pm Crossover TAS v. ACT
2:30pm Pool A VIC v. NT
4:30pm Pool A QLD v. NSWB
Saturday, April 10
09:30am Pool B ACT v. WA
11:30am Pool B VIC Dev. v. SA
1:30pm Crossover VIC v. NSWS
3:30pm Pool A TAS v. QLD
5:30pm Pool A NT v. NSWB
Monday April 12
8:30am Pool A VIC v. QLD
10:30am Pool A NSWB v. TAS
12:30pm Crossover NT v. VIC Dev.
2:30pm Pool B SA v. ACT
4:30pm Pool B NSWS v. WA
Tuesday, April 13
09:30am Pool A QLD v. NT
11:30am Pool A TAS v. VIC
1:30pm Crossover NSWB v. SA
3:30pm Pool B WA v. VIC Dev.
5:30pm Pool B ACT v. NSWS
Thursday, April 15
9:30am Under-18 Boys SF1 - A1 v. B2
11:45am Under-18 Boys SF2 A2 v. B1
2:00pm Under-18 Boys Classification A5 v. B5
4:00pm Under-18 Boys Classification A4 v. B4
6:00pm Under-18 Boys Classification A3 v. B3
Friday, April 16
10:00am Under-18 Boys GOLD Winner SF1 v. Winner SF2
11:15pm Under-18 Boys BRONZE Loser SF1 v. Loser SF2
2021 Under-18 Girls National Championship
Thursday, April 8
8:30am Pool B ACT v. SA
10:30am Pool B VIC v. NT
12:30pm Pool A NSWS v. TAS
2:30pm Crossover QLD v. NSWB
4:30pm Pool A WA v. VIC Dev.
Friday, April 9
09:30am Pool B VIC v. SA
11:30am Pool B NSWB v. NT
1:30pm Crossover WA v. ACT
3:30pm Pool A QLD v. TAS
5:30pm Pool A NSWS v. VIC Dev.
Saturday, April 10
8:30am Pool B ACT v. NSWB
10:30am Pool B SA v. NT
12:30pm Crossover NSWS v. VIC
2:30pm Pool A WA v. QLD
4:30pm Pool A VIC Dev. v. TAS
Monday April 12
09:30am Pool A NSWS v. QLD
11:30am Pool A TAS v. WA
1:30pm Crossover VIC Dev. v. SA
3:30pm Pool B VIC v. NSWB
5:30pm Pool B NT v. ACT
Tuesday, April 13
8:30am Pool A QLD v. VIC Dev.
10:30am Pool A WA v. NSWS
12:30pm Crossover TAS v. NT
2:30pm Pool B NSWB v. SA
4:30pm Pool B ACT v. VIC
Thursday, April 15
08:30am Under-18 Girls SF1 A1 v. B2
10:45am Under-18 Girls SF2 A2 v. B1
1:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A5 v. B5
3:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A4 v. B4
5:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A3 v. B3
Friday, April 16
9:00am Under-18 Girls BRONZE Loser SF1 v. Loser SF2
12:15pm Under-18 Girls GOLD Winner SF1 v. Winner SF2
