How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

News Corp and Hockey Australia have partnered for an unprecedented livestream event that will feature more than 70 matches in April from the Australian national under 15s and under 18s championships.

The under 15s event will be played in Bathurst, NSW, and the under 18s event in Launceston, Tasmania.

The agreement will see matches from the tournament in Launceston from April 8-16 and the competition in Bathurst from April 9-15 shown on News Corp's various mastheads.

Despite recent coronavirus issues in Brisbane, the 15s tournament is still scheduled to go ahead with 23 teams from NSW, ACT, WA, Tasmania, Queensland, Northeren Territory, South Australia and Victoria.

On Thursday, there was still a cloud over the Northern Territory women and Queensland's participation in the under 18s tournament in Tasmania due to border restrictions. A final decision will be made on Tuesday.

Players competing at the Australian under 15 hockey championships in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to coronavirus. Pic: Supplied.

The Australian championships matches will stream across Australia through out websites including The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, The Australian, the Herald Sun, Hobart Mercury, Adelaide's The Advertiser, the Northern Territory News, plus many of the company regional websites, including the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"This is a fantastic result for not only friends and families of the players competing at the championships but also hockey and sport enthusiasts," said Hockey Australia GM Commercial, Communication and Events, Tim Cherry.

"These tournaments feature the best hockey talent in their respective age groups and it is fantastic News Corp has shown genuine interest and investment in showing hockey through their digital channels.

"News Corp's commitment will expose hockey to a whole new audience and also generate more stories and coverage of the sport to more people.

"We thank News Corp for making these championships accessible to people and households across Australia and for their dedication to stream hockey and tell stories about the people and the sport."

NEWS CORP SAID IT WAS A GROUND-BREAKING DEAL

As well as the streams, subscribers can also view all content on the masthead they choose.

"We have been working with hockey to boost coverage of both state and national competitions,'' Executive Editor, Digital, Bryce Johns said.

"Hockey are a first mover and extremely innovative in their thinking about their partnership with us.''

Players from around the country will be competing at the Australian under 15 hockey championships. Pic: Supplied.

In addition to the major online news outlets in the capital cities, News Corp has nearly 30 separate titles covering the breadth of the country.

A dedicated News Corp reporter will cover both championships, including comprehensive pre and post event coverage.

DETAILS OF THE HOCKEY LIVESTREAM

Details of the agreement include live stream from two fields a day at both the U15 and U18 Australian hockey championships.

THAT MEANS ALL GAMES AT THE 18S WILL BE STREAMED, AND MORE THAN TWO THIRDS FROM THE 15S.

Australia has a rich history in hockey both internationally and at the Olympic level.

The next generation of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will be on display at both tournaments.

Hockey is one of Australia's most successful sports internationally and in the Olympic arena.

ALL GAMES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON REPLAY

