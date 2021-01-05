How to lessen the chances of a car breakdown

How often are you carrying out checks on your car?

The RACQ’s Roadside Assistance patrols helped 326,000 Queenslanders with battery related issues in the past year and helped more than 65,500 members with a flat tyre.

“Jumping in the car to find you have a flat battery or tyre is frustrating, but luckily our patrols have been able to quickly get hundreds of thousands of stranded drivers back on the road again 93 per cent of the time,” spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said.

The organisation is calling on drivers to be aware and make sure their vehicles are in good shape to prevent unfortunate situations.

“We want to help Queenslanders avoid a breakdown in 2021, so we’re urging motorists to start the new year afresh and commit to a simple monthly maintenance check,” she said.

“At the beginning of each month, do a basic check. Make sure your oil and water levels are right and give your tyres a once over. Look for foreign objects in the tyre rubber, make sure the treads are in good condition and the air pressure is correct.

“To dodge a flat battery, don’t leave lights or any vehicle accessories on when the engine is off, and if your car feels sluggish to start, it could be a sign you need to replace the battery.”

Ms Ross also urged drivers to be mindful of where they kept their car keys, after annual statistics revealed over 37,500 people locked themselves out of their vehicle, and RACQ patrols also rescued 1700 children and pets from locked cars.

“We took more than 100 calls every day from drivers who’d locked themselves out of the car in 2020, so it’s a timely remember to keep your keys safe and in sight,” she said.

“We were also called to rescue on average three children from locked cars every day. Accidental lock-ins often occur when the carer has given the child a set of keys to play with and they’ve hit the ‘lock’ button, so be wary, particularly in summer when temperatures can soar to dangerous levels in minutes.

“Regardless of what happens while you’re out on the road, our Roadside Assistance team is available to help you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you need us, just give us a call on 13 1111 or use the RACQ Roadside Assistance app.”