How to keep your kids safe from choking, swallowing hazards

Children should be encouraged to sit when they're eating and not run around.

IT SEEMS like that every couple of weeks there is a horror story in the media about a child swallowing a battery or choking on a toy.

It's enough to scare any parent and something that can change the lives of families.

Removing the threat of swallowing or choking hazards from your little one's life is what we're taking a look at in this week's Parent Pickles.

Common choking risks

In short, anything smaller than a D battery can pose a risk to babies and younger children, as something below this size can be swallowed, but also get stuck, in an airway.

There are risks with pieces of food of this size including grapes, fruit pips/stones, hot dogs, sausages, raw carrots, uncooked peas, nuts, seeds, popcorn, raw apples, corn chips, pieces of meat and lollies.

Many items laying around your home could be a choking risk, including coins, small batteries, magnets, the lids and tops of pens and textas, earrings/rings and many toys (or their parts) for example plastic figurines and shapes, the eyes of stuffed toys, table tennis, uninflated or popped balloons and marbles.

Don't overlook choking hazards that could be lying around your yard including woodchips and garden pebbles.

What can you do to reduce the risk of small objects?

Firstly, be aware of what risks are lying around the house - that means checking the floors, the coffee tables, window sills and pieces of furniture.

It's a good idea to get down to your child's height so you can see the world from their perspective and therefore what they would grab and put in their mouth.

Identify small objects that are lying on these, or any other space that a child could access, and then remove them.

Many families store their toys collectively in a box, but that means your younger child's toys might be mixed in with those toys of older siblings.

This may expose them to toys that are unsuitable and a choking hazard.

So, it's best to store your younger child's toys separately to older children's toys. Make sure your little one's toys are solid and sturdy.

Don't give them toys with small or breakable parts or brittle surfaces.

What to do with food

Preparation is important and can prevent many issues.

This can be difficult in a busy world, but take the time to cut pieces of food into smaller pieces (for babies and infants that means smaller than a pea).

It's a great idea to grate or mash or cook harder food such as fruit and vegetables to remove the risk of choking.

Encourage your child to be safe in how they eat - that means sitting for their meals and chewing thoroughly.

Your child is more at risk of choking if they're laying down or running around while they eat. So sit with them and to reduce the temptation of running around, talk and entertain them while they eat.

Teaching your child to chew thoroughly and swallow properly is also essential. Encourage and persist with teaching them this behaviour as it will create lifelong habits that will reduce their choking risk.

HELP AT HAND

If you have further questions about this or any other health issue for your child, chat to your GP or visit WBHHS child health team at the Margaret Rose Centre, Bourbong St. You can also phone the WBHHS child health team on:

Bundaberg: 41502700

Childers: 41921133

Gin Gin: 41572222

Gayndah: 41613571

Mundubbera: 41613571

Monto: 41669300

Biggenden: 41276400

Eidsvold: 41657100