How to help protect schools during the holidays

Bundaberg Police urge community to keep an eye on local schools during the holidays.

Bundaberg Police urge community to keep an eye on local schools during the holidays.

Police are urging the community to keep an eye on local schools with the last day of term three now done.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the holidays mean local schools are empty for two weeks which unfortunately provides an opportunity for criminal activity – becoming targets for unlawful entry, stealing, graffiti, arson and property damage offences.

“All of these have the potential to delay the return to school for term four, and after the year we have had, this is the last thing we want to see for our school students,” she said.

“Therefore, we are asking the community to familiarise themselves with the School Watch program, which is a partnership between the Department of Education, Queensland Police Service and State Government Protective Security Service.”

WATCHING OVER LOCAL SCHOOLS: Bundaberg Police are urging the community to familiarise themselves with the School Watch program.

The program aims to reduce criminal activity in Queensland schools and encourages everyone to look out for after-hours crime in our schools.

If you see anything suspicious, don’t attempt to intervene.

Instead, call the School Watch number 13 17 88.

If you see a crime in progress, please call Triple Zero (000).

MORE STORIES