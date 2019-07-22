How to get tickets to TEDx in Bundaberg

TEDx Bundaberg will be held in September. Tickets will be on sale from Tuesday.

CQUniversity associate vice-chancellor for Wide Bay Burnett, Luke Sinclair, said the event will focus on empowering ideas that encourage individuals to make change in their region.

Local business owner Matt Grills, psychologist Daniel Banos, artist Rachel Sarra, adventure entrepreneur John Sharpe and "surfing scientist” Ruben Meerman will be among the presenters speaking at the event to be held on Friday, September 20.

"Attendees will be blown away by the stories and ideas that our speakers will share,” Mr Sinclair said.

TEDx Bundaberg speaker Morgahna Godwin said the focus on her talk will be about solving one's own problems through learning why they were happening.

"I hope that I can empower audience members to look within and recognise how they can change the world, by addressing and solving the problems they know intimately,” she said.

Tickets for the TEDx Bundaberg event are $49 for general admission, and $29 for students and pensioners, which includes morning tea and lunch from event sponsor Alowishus Delicious.

There is also a booking fee.