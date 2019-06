CHEESECAKE lovers get ready! It's that time of year again when the Cheesecake Shop gives out free treats.

The Cheesecake Shop at 249 Bourbong St will hold its annual Free Cheesecake Cup Day on Saturday from 2-5pm.

There will be one free cheesecake cup per person, in blueberry, lemon, passionfruit and strawberry flavours while stocks last.

The store has a limit of 500 dessert cups.