Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Foodie farmers break culinary ground with new gourmet product.
Foodie farmers break culinary ground with new gourmet product. gilaxia
Food & Entertainment

How to get 'endless flavour' without adding calories to food

marian faa
by
13th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM building houses to constructing complex flavours, a Hendon builder is breaking culinary grounds with a "one-of-a-kind" product designed to boost flavour while cutting back on calories.

Taking a creative twist on what chefs around the world consider the single most important ingredient in cooking, Mathew Atherton and his wife Rachael have started a new line of gourmet salts and peppers.

Mr Atherton said the product was "unique".

"It's pretty much an original concept. There is absolutely nothing out there like it," he said.

With out-of-the-box combinations like apple brandy pepper or saffron and fennel flavoured salt, Mrs Atherton said the product was designed to make gourmet cooking accessible to everyone.

"My wife and I both enjoy experiencing wonderful foods, which is the incentive for getting into all this and giving people something great to experience without the hassle," he said.

 

Gourmet Salts and Peppers is a new Southern Downs business breaking ground with their line of delicious flavours.
Gourmet Salts and Peppers is a new Southern Downs business breaking ground with their line of delicious flavours. Marian Faa

The line of gourmet salts and peppers is also marketed as a way to get full flavour into your cooking without adding extra calories.

"Going on a diet usually means you have to really limit your range of flavours," Mrs Atherton said.

"That's why we did it, really. It's also great for bodybuilders or anyone who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle."

Warwick dietician Elia Faa said flavoured salts and peppers were a great addition to the pantry but consumers should be mindful of their sodium intake.

"Things like fresh herbs, lemon and vinegar also add flavour to food."

 

Hendon builder Mathew Atherton had some help from his young entrepreneurs Belinda and Brendan in his first stall at the Warwick Uber Markets on Saturday.
Hendon builder Mathew Atherton had some help from his young entrepreneurs Belinda and Brendan in his first stall at the Warwick Uber Markets on Saturday. Marian Faa

Appearing at the Warwick Uber Markets for the first time on Saturday, Mr Atherton said the business idea had been in the pipeline for years but had only just come to fruition in the last six months.

Still operating his building business in full capacity, a little help from children Belinda and Brendan was appreciated as they boasted a wide range of different products.

"The flavour combinations are endless. If anything we've had to wind it back," he said.

"Today's most popular one has probably been the tomato salt."

The full range of Gourmet Salts and Peppers can be found online at gourmetsaltsandpeppers.com.au.

body building cooking dieting farmer flavour food foodies gourmet gourmet cooking gourmet salt and pepper healthy eating low calorie low fat recipe southern downs warwick uber markets
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    premium_icon Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    News Dozens of struggling airports vital to residents in regional Queensland and for emergency evacuations could be forced to shut because of a funding black hole.

    • 14th Nov 2018 3:14 AM
    Queensland teachers to strike over asylum seekers

    premium_icon Queensland teachers to strike over asylum seekers

    Education Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has lashed out at teachers.

    • 14th Nov 2018 3:02 AM
    Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    premium_icon Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    Crime Edward Blair Kennedy has been sentenced to seven years behind bars

    Community to farewell much-loved mum and daughter

    Community to farewell much-loved mum and daughter

    News Locals to say goodbyes at funeral on Friday

    Local Partners