How to get a piece of $130m pie

THE region's principal contractors are being invited to an industry briefing organised by Bundaberg Regional Council as it positions itself to roll out its record $130 million Capital Works Program.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was important the district's principal contractors got involved with opportunities for tendering and delivery of projects.

"In the past two budgets council has identified a massive $255 million in capital works projects with the scope of work covering everything from CBD revitalisation through to construction of water and wastewater facilities,” he said.

"”Our capital works program incorporates a massive amount of money and this is precisely what is required to continue the momentum that has been established across the Bundaberg Region in the past 18 months.

"We want local contractors to be involved, to be the successful tenderers.

"By attending this briefing meeting to be held at the Bargara Cultural and Community Centre, Hughes Road on Wednesday, August 2, principal contractors will gain an insight into the scope and scale of projects and Council's expectation in relation to delivery.

The briefing is expected to last about one and a half hours and will include a presentation from Construction Skills Queensland regarding skilling solutions.

Mayor Dempsey said the Industry Briefing was confined to Principal Contractors. "I'm certain that work on these larger projects will find its way to local sub-contractors and tradesmen.”

Anyone intending to participate in the briefing should RSVP to projects@ bundaberg.qld.gov.au by 4pm this Friday.