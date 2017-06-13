How to get a free coffee on Monday

ANYONE who heads into the Stockland Donut King store next Monday will be treated to a free small Royal Bean coffee, brewed by their expert baristas.

Michael Gee from Donut King Stockland said Barista's Shout Day was held to thank customers for their patronage and to invite new customers to try the brand's exclusively brewed Royal Bean coffee blend.

"Whether you need a little Monday motivation or a quick caffeine fix, we invite all of our customers to head to our store and grab a free, freshly-brewed cup of coffee - no tricks, no pranks, our shout,” he said.

"We believe there's no better way to start off a cold winter's week than with a hot, steaming cup of coffee on the house.”

The beautiful brew is made from a unique blend of Royal Beans coffee beans roasted right here in Australia, and has been crafted to pair perfectly with Donut King's famous donuts.

"Our baristas have perfected their pours and are ready to serve our customers a freshly ground, free coffee on Barista's Shout Day. It is their way of celebrating our loyal customers and our delicious coffee,” Mr Gee said.

For more information on Donut King visit www.donutking.com.au or follow them at https://www.facebook.com/DonutKing.