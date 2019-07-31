Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Co-founder Lesley Van Staveren said the new plastic extrusion machine was an important part of rethinking what the city and the world did with plastic waste.
Co-founder Lesley Van Staveren said the new plastic extrusion machine was an important part of rethinking what the city and the world did with plastic waste.
Business

How to build a house from recycled plastic

by Alicia Nally
31st Jul 2019 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next step in a Cairns company revolutionising the way the community uses plastic waste has been achieved.

ReGen Plastics' new $366,000 machine, which makes plastic sheeting from recycled milk bottles, is already producing its first products.

The business, part of FNQ Plastics, received a $183,300 federal grant for the first stage of a $4 million project.

FNQ Plastics co owners Lesley and Colin van Staveren with their new machine. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
FNQ Plastics co owners Lesley and Colin van Staveren with their new machine. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Co-founder Lesley Van Staveren said the new plastic extrusion machine was an important part of rethinking what the city and the world did with plastic waste.

The machine uses recycled plastic pellets from Brisbane but Ms Van Staveren said the "ultimate goal" was to use local waste in the production process.

The plastic extruder is 22m long and capable of producing 60m of 250x400mm durable high-density polyethylene sheeting per hour which can be used as building or landscaping materials.

More Stories

climate change green business plastic extrusion plastics recycling

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    News A church biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    Death of a major Queensland industry

    premium_icon Death of a major Queensland industry

    News Qld sugar production now 95 per cent majority foreign owned

    QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    premium_icon QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    Local Faces Harry Potter and Star Wars theme a winner

    HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    premium_icon HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    Business Readers nominate hundreds of hair stylists