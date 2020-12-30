Menu
People breaching drone rules can face fines of more than $11,000.
News

How to avoid a hefty fine when flying your new drone

Geordi Offord
30th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Now Christmas has passed residents around Bundaberg will have been testing out their new gadgets and gizmos - including the ever popular drone.

They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and can be used for different things but seeing one flying over your yard can be quite alarming.

In the last week alone, many Bundaberg and Bargara residents have taken to local Facebook groups posting photos and videos of drones flying near their homes.

But while recreational use of a drone doesn't require a licence, there can be still be pricey consequences if they're not used in the right way.

Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman Peter Gibson said while licence's aren't required for "flying drones for fun" now, recreational drones will need to be registered in the next few years.

However, he said when it came to flying a drone the rules and laws were "really simple and commonsense".

 

Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman Peter Gibson said the rules for flying drones were “really simple and commonsense”.
"Stay more than 30 metres away from other people, keep more than 5.5kms from airports, never fly when aircraft are in the sky nearby, don't fly over crowds or groups of people and keep your drone in your sight at all times," he said.

"Keeping your drone in your sight means no flying at night."

Mr Gibson said fines for breaching the drone use rules can start at more than $1000 and go up to more than $11,000.

"In serious cases where people are directly put at risk we can seek prosecution and the courts can impose jail terms of up to two years," he said.

"To abide by these rules avoid flying in built-up areas near houses or other properties, don't fly in or near town centres and keep away from sporting or other events. Find an open area such as a park that is not busy with people.

"Very importantly do not ever fly drones near emergency situations. This includes bushfires, accidents or police operations."

If you are using your drone for non-recreational purposes - commercial or anything else that is not for fun - you must register with CASA and do an online accreditation or hold a drone licence.

You can check out the rules for flying drones by visiting the CASA website.

To register your drove visit the CASA website and follow the steps.

To apply for an operator accreditation click here.

Bundaberg News Mail

