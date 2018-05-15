How this local knew the seasons had changed

ONE Bundaberg letter writer has stated it wasn't the cool change that alerted him to the switch of seasons.

Winter is almost upon us.

Not that the weather department has suggested a change.

Most married men have ignored the sudden chills thinking they have yet again annoyed their wives.

It is the fashions that have alerted us to the change in seasons.

Now the trend is for females to sport great woolly jumpers or heavy coats complete with a hood that must be worn over short shorts or mini skirts.

There is even the odd fur coat in areas where pet cats have been vanishing.

Real men are forced to put on a t-shirt to compliment their shorts and singlets .

No matter if we must all sweat prodigiously.

Winter fashions must be worn or otherwise, how would we recognise the change in seasons ?

Frederick (Beau Bromel) Archer

Bundaberg