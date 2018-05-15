Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tis' the season for winter fashion.
Tis' the season for winter fashion. esmeraldaedenberg
Weather

How this local knew the seasons had changed

15th May 2018 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Bundaberg letter writer has stated it wasn't the cool change that alerted him to the switch of seasons.

What's you r favourite thing about winter fashion?

Let us know in the comments below.

Winter is almost upon us.

Not that the weather department has suggested a change.

Most married men have ignored the sudden chills thinking they have yet again annoyed their wives.

It is the fashions that have alerted us to the change in seasons.

Now the trend is for females to sport great woolly jumpers or heavy coats complete with a hood that must be worn over short shorts or mini skirts.

There is even the odd fur coat in areas where pet cats have been vanishing.　

Real men are forced to put on a t-shirt to compliment their shorts and singlets .

No matter if we must all sweat prodigiously.

Winter fashions must be worn or otherwise, how would we recognise the change in seasons ?　

Frederick (Beau Bromel) Archer　

Bundaberg　

　

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BUNDY SPOTLIGHT: DV a scourge on the community

    premium_icon BUNDY SPOTLIGHT: DV a scourge on the community

    News "THERE is a certain type of person that commits domestic violence and that's a coward.”

    • 15th May 2018 10:48 AM
    As Bundy pauses, big cities hit fast forward on progress

    premium_icon As Bundy pauses, big cities hit fast forward on progress

    Opinion Region can't afford to sit back and wait

    • 15th May 2018 10:15 AM
    Paramedics locked in property, feared for lives: court

    premium_icon Paramedics locked in property, feared for lives: court

    News Karl Mark Gebicki has pleaded not guilty to obstructing a paramedic

    $250 on the spot fines: Blitz hits Bundy smokers

    premium_icon $250 on the spot fines: Blitz hits Bundy smokers

    News Fire up at your peril around the Rum Capital

    Local Partners