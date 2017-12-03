How this group is making Woodgate a must-see destination

SHOWCASING just what a community can offer visitors plays a huge role in growing tourism. A group of Woodgate Beach locals are pulling all their resources to promote their beautiful community as a must-visit holiday destination.

The group of pro-active members of the Woodgate Beach community have come together to establish Visit Woodgate Beach, an incorporated local tourism organisation of local business people who love where they live and believe that through developing local tourism, they can build capacity within their community to grow and thrive.

Calling Woodgate home, local business owner and secretary of the new organisation, Lani Chalmers said they wanted to inspire local businesses to get involved in tourism development for Woodgate Beach

"We're a small town and many businesses rely on the tourism to survive. Our vision is a community that works together to create memorable experiences that visitors will want to share and come back to,” she said.

"Our beaches, national parks, wildlife, walks, relaxed vibe and idyllic location are something to be proud of and shared.

"Just as we love Woodgate for these attributes, our vision is to encourage a vibrant community that enjoys economic stability and diversity.”

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid congratulated the group at its launch this week.

"Not only have they kicked off with clear vision and objectives, they have also started out with the foresight to recognise the importance of partnerships to best serve their community,” she said.

"It is with this spirit of partnership that we have developed the first Memorandum of Understanding between a local tourism organisation and regional tourism organisation in the Bundaberg North Burnett region.

"This document clarifies what the partnership means to each party to ensure that we align strategies and both work collaboratively towards a common vision of growing tourism for the region.”. The Visit Woodgate Beach team aims to be live online by February.

In the meantime, they're inviting people to engage with them on social media as they have set up Facebook and Instagram pages.