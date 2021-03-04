How this book case will assist an entire community’s kids

Les Muir Agnes Water Men's putting on the doors to the Little Library with Tash Hobbs who will be assisting local kids to paint their library.

Agnes Water children now have the opportunity to expand their reading preferences thanks to a recent donation from the local men’s shed.

The little library concept is not one which organiser Tash Hobbs said was new, however, she hoped it would inspire the next generation of book worm.

“The inspiration to seek out a ‘street library’ model came when our child commented he was sick of reading the same books and it was time to donate them,” Ms Hobbs said.

“He wanted to give them to someone else who needed them.”

Ms Hobbs said the current library in Agnes Water was a fantastic asset to the community, however, community engagement needed to be built.

“We would like to have books which are available seven days a week,” she said.

“The idea is the little library will be place a book or take a book, with no fees or rules on how long you can keep the book.

“All resources are donated, and the Little Library will be 100 per cent free.”

Agnes Water Men’s Shed kindly donated the first little library and now Ms Hobbs said they were looking for a suitable location for it.

“We really want the local community to come forward and suggest either a business location or a public location, the latter would take more time as we would be required to seek council approval,” she said.

“We would love to see little libraries in outlying parts of our region.

“Community projects like these are important to our community as it will increase participation in reading activities, strengthen good will in our community and boost emotional connectivity.”

Ms Hobbs said there were plans for expansion of the little library concept in the near future. “Initially, we would be putting out the first library for children,” she said.

“We do hope in the future we could expand to other types of books and resources to accommodate all ages.

“We have a few local kids looking forward to painting their little library over the school holidays.”

