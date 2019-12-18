How theme park worker stole $5000

A GOLD Coast theme park worker pocketed more than $5000 cash in five months while working at various food stalls.

Karla Astrid McFadden Arnesen, 19, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of stealing as a clerk or servant.

Arnesen told the court she had paid back the money she had taken.

It is not clear what the money was used for.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort said Village Roadshow noticed discrepancies in takings from food stalls at theme parks Movie World and SeaWorld in early April.

Sgt Foort said Village Roadshow viewed the CCTV footage from where Arnesen was working at an ice-cream parlour on April 5 this year.

Karla Astrid McFadden Arnesen leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Lea Emery

"On six occasions she took cash from the cash register and put it in her pocket," he said.

Sgt Foort said she was stopped working about 2pm and the cash registers were tallied and found $900 was missing.

"She advised she wasn't going to give a sob story about why she was taking the money," he said.

Arnesen pulled $900 from her pocket and returned that.

She has now pled guilty. Picture: Lea Emery

Sgt Foort said Movie World conducted an audit and found Arnesen had taken about $5000 between December 1 last year and April 5 this year.

"If a $50 note was given she would put that in her pocket and take change from the cash register and give it to the customer," he said.

"She was also seen removing all $50 and $100 notes from the back of the cash register."

The court was told Arnesen had an addiction to benzodiazepine, or Valium.

Magistrate Gary Finger placed her on 18 months probation.

"There was a hell of a lot of trust they placed in you and your defied that trust," he said.

No conviction was recorded.