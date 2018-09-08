How The Waves can beat the Roos in the decider

UNDER CONTROL: The Waves will be hoping to swing Wallaroos players like they did to winger Zeke Varley earlier in the season.

UNDER CONTROL: The Waves will be hoping to swing Wallaroos players like they did to winger Zeke Varley earlier in the season. Matthew McInerney

SOMETIMES in life there are outcomes that don't make sense.

The Waves, according to most, will start as the outsiders for tomorrow's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade decider against Wallaroos.

This is despite the side having the best attack and defence in the competition throughout the regular season and the finals.

They have also won two out of the three matches at Salter Oval this season, the venue for the grand final.

But we all know that means little.

All that matters is what happens in the 80 minutes, or 100, that transpire after 4.45pm tomorrow.

Sides have come into finals as hot favourites or statistically the better team, but time and time again other sides have won on the big day because they have been more committed.

The Waves need to do that if they are any chance to beat Wallaroos, whose Luke Waters, Shaun Collins and Josiah Alberts have scored 48 tries between them this season.

The combination scores almost three tries a game.

Taking control of those players while maximising their own has to be something The Waves do.

And that's the balance of the match.

The Waves need to be strong in defence but also allow their side to attack.

They can't shackle their own players.

The Waves' Trent Seeds and Billy-James Stefaniuk on the edge have combined for 44 tries and are the most lethal duo in the game.

But the defence of both, to stop the Roos, must be strong.

They can't spend too much energy in attack and leave nothing for defence.

It's a boring cliche but in this contest defence will win the match.

In all four contests between the teams, the winner has scored more than 20 points.

The loser in two contests has scored 12 or less.

Keeping the other team to under 20 points will be the difference between winning and losing.

For The Waves, the number is 18.

The Tigers have won two games, drawn two and lost five when sides score 18 points or more against them this season.

One of those draws was last week's triumph against Isis in extra time.

How that extra time game last week impacts the grand final could also be decisive.

The Waves insist they are ready to go but Wallaroos have the advantage of having the extra week off and added rest.

Sometime in the final, The Waves will be under pressure and they must hold on if the premiership is to stay in Bundaberg.

The Waves will also be wary of what happened last year, when Past Brothers won in the final moment against the Roos after the Maryborough side led for 78 minutes.

In a grand final you have to make all 80 minutes count.

The team that does that will be the victor.

Good luck to both.