State ‘complicit’ in power price gouging

Analysis shows that the profit margin on charges by Energex, Ergon and powerline over the past three years have averaged 47 per cent. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

MORE than a quarter of the average household power bill is going to the Queensland Government in profits on state-owned networks charges.

Analysis by electricity sector consultant Hugh Grant says that the profit margin on charges by Energex, Ergon and powerline over the past three years have averaged 47 per cent.

Network charges are the biggest component of bills, comprising about $1000 of the average $1800 electricity cost for families.

That means $470 ends up in the Government's coffers in profit.

While successive governments have lauded their efforts to reign in power costs, Mr Grant says they have been complicit "in enabling the Queensland networks to exploit consumers in their pursuit of excessive profits".

It has delivered a windfall of more than $5 billion to the Palaszczuk Government in the past three financial years.

Queensland Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said profit were reinvested in infrastructure and helped pay for pensioner concessions. File picture

Mr Grant, a former member of the Australian Energy Regulator's consumer challenge panel, has previously highlighted that the returns dwarfed those achieved by some of the nation's most successful companies including Woolworths, BHP and Telstra.

He said the research paper demonstrated "the irresponsibility of continuing to allow Queensland's state Budget to be so heavily reliant upon the extraction of sustainable profits from monopoly electricity networks''.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland advocacy general manager Kate Whittle said: "It is now clear to the public what we have always known; that state-owned operators have presided over an extraordinary price-gouging exercise of households and businesses."

But Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the dividends from publicly owned energy businesses were reinvested into infrastructure and helping to lower energy costs through pensioner concessions and initiatives including a $50 annual rebate on household electricity bills, rebates for energy-efficient appliances and capping prices rises to inflation for two years.

"Queensland continues to have the lowest wholesale prices on the east coast, and just this week, ABS statistics showed a 4.8 per cent drop in prices in Brisbane in the last quarter," the minister said.

Mr Grant argued the transfer of networks' revenue regulation to a national framework in 2006 had proven to be a "catastrophic failure'' for customers, with network prices more than doubling.

His report recommends the Government direct the networks to set revenues below the maximum cap as NSW recently did, reducing prices 34 per cent.

It also calls for regulation to be returned to the Queensland Government from the national framework and governance improvements to strengthen its oversight of the networks.

Allan Dingle of Canegrowers, which commissioned the report, said: "This cash cow mentality is threatening the long-term viability of industries like irrigated agriculture, with flow-on impacts in regional Queensland."