WATCH: How the performers feel working in the circus

Great Moscow Circus performers Ebony Marklew and Taylah Harrington warm up before their performance under the big tent. Picture: Chris Burns

THE first night in a new town is the scariest part for Great Moscow Circus contortionist Ebony Marklew.

Even though she has performed with the circus for four years, Marklew is still nervous on an opening night.

"You have that one night to make your first impression," she said.

"But when I can feel the audience enjoying it, it relaxes me more."

Marklew enjoyed what she did.

For one thing, it was not a typical nine-to-five lifestyle, and she was immersed in a supportive community that brought out her best.

Contortionist performs before circus: Circus performer Ebony Marklew.

But contortionism was her identity, and as a child she always enjoyed gymnastics and dancing.

"It is so different to anything else people do, and I can create and express myself by doing this," she said.

"It's very hard work but it's very worthwhile."

Circus vocalist Taylah Harrington is a fifth generation circus performer, and was born into the circus life.

Two years ago she competed in The Voice before joining this circus, which attracted performers from across the world, including a Brazilian clown.

Performer talks about circus life: Circus performer Taylah Harrington on why she loves the circus life.

"You get to learn about their cultures, their language, they make different foods.

"For me it's not work, I enjoy it because I love singing.

"It's really rewarding. When you see the kids, they are singing with you.

"You start to have a little bit of a giggle when they are singing, although you try not to. It's pretty much what my passion is and you get a paid holiday pretty much - you get to travel around Australia.

The Great Moscow Circus performs in Bundaberg from Wednesday to Sunday.