Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in Green Book.
Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in Green Book.
Opinion

Oscars got it wrong: The film that should have won

by Adam Wratten
26th Feb 2019 2:53 PM
I THINK it's evident the judges of this year's Oscars got something wrong with the selection of Green Book as the best picture winner.

I liked it.

Usually my liking a movie is enough to ensure the critics give it a good panning and no chance of winning a coveted award.

Interestingly the movie's victory has brought out said critics who have labelled it one of the worst Oscar winning movies in years.

Wow, where do these egos stop?

But while I thought Green Book was a brilliant movie, which touched on the important issues of American racial affairs, it wasn't the best movie of the year for me.

That was Bohemian Rhapsody.

While Rami Malek was a worthy best actor winner, the movie itself should have taken out best picture.

I'd have it in the top handful of movies I've seen and the final 20 minutes among the best movie stretches created.

What is interesting from this Oscars is the emergence of a movie from a pay-TV network as a serious contender to win the best picture.

Roma was made by Netflix.

Some of the entertainment being generated in this space is truly remarkable.

But, as good as it is, I can't see how any movie can win an Oscar best picture if it hasn't screened on the big screen.

The smell of popcorn, a cold drink and a good movie... is there anything better?

