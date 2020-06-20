How the NewsMail got its unique name

UNIQUE NAME: The NewsMail front page from June 22, 1987, before the hyphen was dropped from the masthead.

UNIQUE NAME: The NewsMail front page from June 22, 1987, before the hyphen was dropped from the masthead.

THE NewsMail has developed a rich history, having served along with its forerunners the region for almost 160 years.

With the final print edition of the NewsMail to be published next Saturday, June 27, we have been poring through the history of the newspapers for special upcoming features.

This task has not been aided by the fact the our irreplaceable newspaper and photographic archives were destroyed when our office was inundated during the great 2013 flood.

However, using a number of other sources, including the research of journalism lecturer Rod Kirkpatrick and the National Library's online Trove catalogue, we have been able to trace most of our own story.

Newspapers in the region can be traced back to 1862, when Thomas White began publishing the Burnett Argus in the historic town of Gayndah.

Seven years later, he moved the operation to Maryborough and renamed it The Maryborough Mail (the origin of the "Mail" in NewsMail).

In 1872, White moved and renamed his paper again, setting up shop as The Mount Perry Mail at Mount Perry, where mining was taking off.

Realising Bundaberg offered more opportunity, the paper shifted one last time to Bundaberg and became The Bundaberg and Mount Perry Mail in 1876.

In 1882, Mount Perry was dropped from the masthead and The Bundaberg Mail became a bi-weekly.

Bundy would have to wait a further quarter of a century for its own daily, with The Mail, by then a tri-weekly, becoming the city's first daily paper, two months before the launch of the rival Bundaberg Daily News.

Major change again happened in 1925 when The Mail and Daily News merged.

The first edition of the Bundaberg Daily News & Mail, essentially today's NewsMail, appeared on August 1 that year.

"Daily" and "and" were dropped in 1942 when the paper was renamed the News-Mail.

Eventually the hyphen was also ditched, creating the unique masthead you see today - although the hyphen does live on in the paper's website, news-mail.com.au.

• The NewsMail will go on telling the stories of the Bundaberg region as it moves to its digital future this month, but to mark the end of the print era we are seeking your special memories of the paper: email editorial@news-mail.com.au.