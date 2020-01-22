How the new council could do more for local companies

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he supports an increase to the weighting of the council’s Buy Local scheme.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he supports an increase to the weighting of the council’s Buy Local scheme.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey said the next council should consider lifting the weighting of its tendering process, which would give local companies more of a competitive advantage.

During the council meeting on Tuesday, Cr Dempsey gave a seven minute speech about what the Bundaberg Regional Council had done to improve the local economy, including its apprentice and Love Bundy schemes.

But Cr Dempsey emphasised the council’s Buy Local policies, which have been in effect for 18 months.

He said the current scheme allowed local businesses to offer 10 per cent more for contracts, but that he recommended the next council increase it to 30 per cent.

He also wanted to expand the definition of local supplier to allow charitable organisations and local indigenous businesses to be able to compete for contracts as well.

Ratepayers would still gain value for money with the projects considering the money would boost local industry.

“It sometimes happens there are no local suppliers capable of responding to council’s requests for tender and, or, requests for quotation because of the specialist work involved,” Cr Dempsey said.

“The increased weighting to 30 per cent will not affect the outcome of achieving value for money in these circumstances.

“Nor will it affect our requirement that external contractors, when they are engaged, employ local businesses and purchase goods and services locally as much as possible.

“By extending the definition of ‘Local Buy’ to not-for-profits we will also encourage increased spending with genuine social enterprises and create pathways to mainstream employment for those who are disadvantaged in our community.”

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre, who had watched Cr Dempsey’s speech in the public gallery, supported the idea to increase advantages for local businesses to secure contracts.

“The council can always do better with Buy Local, we always have examples where people have missed out to organisations outside of the area,” he said.

“So we welcome the council’s moves … to increase that Buy Local commitment, and we’re sure that it would go further to helping out local businesses working closer with council.”

Mr Sayre interpreted the Mayor’s speech about Buy Local as “an agreement to continue talking about that”.

“I understand there are some things around that as to what that commitment will turn out to be, but we welcome it going forward.”