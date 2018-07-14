Blood for blood: Former bikie killed for ‘revenge’

WHEN a Balkan organised crime figure vanished on Halloween seven years ago, it was not long before the then national Comanchero president Mark Buddle ordered his minions to carry out an underworld investigation.

"Tell [the police] to solve the problem before someone else does," Buddle said to the girlfriend of Goran Nikolovski two days' after his suspected murder.

Buddle - the feared ex bikie boss who is overseas and wanted for questioning over 2010 fatal shooting of Sydney­ security guard Gary Allibon - then held a series of meetings with Goran's brother Robert Nikolovski and close friend Matthew Wiggins.

Goran Nikolovski was last seen at his Unanderra home on October 31, 2011.

In the days and weeks that followed Nikolovski, 44, aka "Boxer Rob" began ranting and raving about how he believed exiled Comanchero Darko Janceski, 32, had killed his brother Goran.

Five days after Goran vanished from his Unanderra home on October 31, 2011, Darko's house was burnt down.

Nikolovski was convinced this had been done intentionally to hide evidence of his brother's suspected murder.

"I'm going to f**king kill him with my bare hands, I'm going to," Nikolovski was heard saying during an intercepted phone call on November 9, 2011.

Following his arrest in 2013 a fellow inmate claims he said: "Yeah I organised it, I got the gun."

Robert Nikolovski believed former Comanchero Darko Janceski (pictured) killed his brother Goran in 2011.

It was comments such as this which finally led a jury last Friday, July 6, to find Nikolovski guilty of masterminding the "revenge" killing of Darko.

The Supreme Court jury returned a majority verdict (11-1) on an accessory before the fact to murder charge after hearing from three witnesses who gave evidence about how Nikolovski confessed to orchestrating the murder.

The verdict comes a month after his co-accused Matthew Paul Wiggins, 29, was found guilty of fatally shooting Darko as he worked on a car outside his parents' Berkeley home on April 14, 2012.

Wiggins was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Darko's father Slobodan "Steve" Janceski , who attacked Wiggins with a metal garden stake causing a pair of Prada sunglasses and a helmet - riddled with DNA- to be left at the scene.

Police believe Darko was involved in Goran's suspected murder, believing he was responsible for the death of his associate and Illawarra underworld figure Saso Ristevski.

Goran's burnt-out car was found in bushland Macquarie Pass a few days after he disappeared but his body has yet to be found.

Goran Nikolovski's Honda Accord was found burnt out a few days after he vanished.

In the months before his murder, Darko rang Nikolovski to confront him about rumours "you and Buddles are gonna put a hit on me".

""How do you think I feel, and Im getting accused of this f**king shit. Bruz I've got nothing to do with your brother. I actually think your brother's ran away," Darko said during an intercepted phone call.

During Nikolovski's recent trial, an ex-bikie told the court of a meeting he had with the now 44-year-old at a Fairy Meadow mechanic shop.

He claims Nikolovski spoke about organising the murder, with the backing of the Comanchero.

"He said that he's the one that organised it and that he had Matty kill Darko," the witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said.

"[He said] If you think the Comancheros are crazy … I'm crazier because I organised [it]."

Robert Nikolovski was found guilty in July 2018 of masterminding the murder of Darko Janceski as ‘revenge’.

The witness continued: "He said he organised the whole thing and that Matty's the one who killed him. And he explained to me in detail about how he actually did it with the motorbike and how he had done a U-turn around the cul-de-sac and went in and shot Darko and he got attacked by his father."

Another police informant told the court Nikolovski spoke of sourcing the murder weapon.

"[Nikolovski said] 'Yeah I organised it, I got the gun.' He was upset about the gun or something and then [said], 'yeah it was a perfect plan until his dad came out," the witness said, referring to a conversation he had with Nikolovski inside Silverwater jail.

A police surveillance picture of Matthew Wiggins, who was found guilty in June 2018 of murdering ex Comanchero Darko Janceski.

Last Friday, Darko's father hugged his wife in court after the jury found Nikolovski guilty following five years of protracted court proceedings.

Mr Janceski believes his son was murdered as revenge for Goran Nikolovski's suspected death and says while he may have been involved, there was no way he carried out the killing.

Mr Janceski said his son had always maintained, 'I have no blood on my hands'.

"I agree with the jury, justice has been done. Thanks to the police and the Crown, they have done extensive work," Mr Janceski said outside Sydney's Downing Centre Court complex.

If you think the Comancheros are crazy...I'm crazier because I organised [the murder]

NSW Homicide detective Chief Inspector David Laidlaw praised the efforts of Strike Force Calligan officers who are still investigating the suspected murder of Goran Nikolovski.

"Given the length of time it has taken to get convictions for these two persons involved in Mr Janceski 's murder, it is a testament to the tenacity and commitment of the investigative team," he said.

Police and SES volunteers searching a reserve in Berkeley after Darko Janceski was shot dead in the front garden of his house.

"There was a number of witnesses who were associated with Wiggins and Nikolovski, they provided statements and evidence during the court proceedings, and it is hopeful that other persons who may have been involved with Goran Nikolovski and his lifestyle may also come forward so that we can identify those persons responsible."

Nikolovski will face a sentencing hearing next week while co-accused Matthew Wiggins will be sentenced next Friday, July 20.

BALKAN MURDERS TIMELINE

September 28, 2011: Saso Ristevski, 37, shot dead at his parents' home in Lake Heights

October 31, 2011: Goran Nikolovski vanishes being seen at his home in Unanderra and his silver Honda Accord was found burnt out at Macquarie Pass the next day

April 14, 2012: Darko Janceski, 32, was shot dead in the front yard of his home at Berkeley