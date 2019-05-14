RATINGS: How the Hinkler candidates scored out of 10

How the NewsMail scored the performance of those candidates who turned up to Monday night's forum.

OPINION by editor Adam Wratten

INCUMBENT Keith Pitt was the clear winner of Monday night's Hinkler candidates forum, despite a spirited showing from Labor's Richard Pascoe.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt. Adam Wratten

Mr Pitt was across his brief, knew what he was talking about and turned the screws on other candidates during a polished performance at the forum, jointly put on by the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, CQUniversity and NewsMail.

While some of the policies he backs may not have universal support, such as the cashless card, Mr Pitt's competency and experience make him a formidable force.

However, Labor supporters would have been buoyed by Mr Pascoe who, at times, took the fight to his two-term LNP rival and didn't back down when facing tough questions.

Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe. Adam Wratten

Based on his performance in front of about 60 people at CQUniversity's Bundaberg campus, Labor would have been better advised to have released the shackles on Mr Pascoe for the whole election campaign.

It would have made for a far more engaging community debate if Mr Pascoe and Mr Pitt had been able to go toe to toe on a number of important issues.

However, it appears the party was more focused on keeping him on a tight leash and make sure he didn't cause any headaches for head office while it focused on more winnable seats, such as Flynn and Capricornia.

After a strong start, United Australia Party candidate Joseph Ellul seemed to lose his way following a poor response to a question from Mr Pitt.

Hinkler United Australia Party candidate Joseph Ellul. Adam Wratten

Mr Ellul was quizzed by Mr Pitt about his comments relating to electricity bills and how money was going to international companies. The LNP representative said all electricity assets and businesses were owned by the Queensland Government.

Mr Ellul admitted he wasn't fully across the situation, but his "billionaire" boss Clive Palmer had spent plenty of money to engage the best economists to formulate party policy.

Unlike the candidates of the major parties, Greens candidate Anne Jackson didn't come across as comfortable in front of the audience, relying on notes for her responses.

However, she was thoughtful, a true subscriber to the Greens cause and someone who clearly wants the best for the region as she made a couple of telling contributions.

At one stage she was honest enough to admit she didn't know the answer to the question posed, rather than waffling on and diverting the focus, as happened a few times on the night from some of the other candidates.

Hinkler Independent candidate Moe Turaga. Adam Wratten

Of the two independents on show, Moe Turaga and Adrian Wone, they displayed passion and made their case as to why they're running.

But there were times they didn't answer the questions asked, though to be fair some of the questions were more party based.

Mr Wone was critical of the NewsMail, who he accused of not giving him a fair go over the years, and CQUniversity, for not supporting his ideas.

Hinkler independent candidate Adrian Wone. Adam Wratten

One Nation's Damian Huxham, Fraser Anning Conservative Party candidate Aaron Erskine, Animal Justice Party's Amy Byrnes and independent David Norman did not attend.

