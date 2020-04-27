How the courts are coping with COVID-19

CASES CONTINUE: Bundaberg lawyer NewsMail columnist Edwina Rowan says the courts are running well during coronavirus restrictions.

AS THE coronavirus pandemic continues, so do court proceedings in Bundaberg but with strict measures in place.

As of April 7 no prosecutors, lawyers or defendants were to appear in the courtroom.

Instead, they now appear by phone or video until further notice.

Bundaberg lawyer and NewsMail columnist Edwina Rowan said with the current changes were allowing local legal practitioners to get creative with how matters are dealt with.

“The changes to the current court practices means that the local profession are finding new and creative ways to have matters heard and dealt with by our local Court and our Magistrate has been very accommodating,” she said.

“The magistrates court is dealing with matters and parties are appearing by electronic means, wherever possible.

“It is imperative for matters to be finalised and taken out of the system wherever possible so that they are not contributing to the courts backlog and so that some parties who have matters before the court can have these matters resolved sooner rather than later.

“There have been some challenges but the local legal profession, Police and the Court have been working collaboratively to continue to work in the current climate and within the current restrictions.”

Ms Rowan said she and her colleagues have put measures in place to practice social distancing.

“We have reduced face-to-face meetings and ceased work travel. Most appointments have been able to be moved to phone or webcam appointments,” she said.

“This has been working surprisingly well and our clients have understood that the measures are to protect our community as a whole.

“Strict hygiene protocols and social distancing measures are being adhered to when we do see clients face-to-face.

“Whether we see a client face-to-face is on a case-by-case basis.”

Ms Rowan said while the courts were running differently, it was important for people to seek legal advice if they had been charged with an offence recently.

“It is really important that anyone who has recently been charged with an offence does seek legal advice or apply for Legal Aid funding now, and not wait for the Courts to resume,” she said.

“We don’t know when the court will resume in full capacity and some matters may be able to be resolved or progressed in the meantime so it is still important to seek advice early.”

Bundaberg’s Magistrate Andrew Moloney said the court had prioritised urgent work and were ensuring all social distancing guidelines were being followed.

“It is most important to have practice directions in place because we have such a large number of courts of differing sizes around our state,” he said.

“The practice directions provide a consistency of approach so there is no confusion for practitioners or members of the public.”

Mr Moloney said the changes to the practice directions were coming “thick and fast”.

“The Bundaberg registry staff here have been fantastic dealing with the inquiries of the public, the lawyers and the police so that I have the files, documents and evidence that I need to make decisions,” he said.

“I have done cases where the defendant is on videolink from the correctional centre, and the lawyer is on the phone, as is the prosecutor.”