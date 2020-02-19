Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQUNIVERSITY Bundaberg.
CQUNIVERSITY Bundaberg.
News

How the coronavirus could impact CQU

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
19th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE universities across the nation potentially being impacted financially by the coronavirus CQUnivesity has said their impact would be minimal.

The Australian reported ten universities are facing a loss of up to $1.2bn in fees if students cancel their first semester due to travel restrictions.

CQU vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the impact to CQU would be minimal.

“The virus has not resulted in any major impacts on our student enrolments,” Mr Klomp said.

“There is only a very small group of Chinese students who have been unable to return to Australia due to travel restrictions and a dedicated support team is working with these students to minimise impacts on their studies.

“CQUniversity’s cohort of Chinese students is relatively small and most of these students have not been impacted.

“The majority of our international students are from other countries.”

On Tuesday the State Government announced a $27.25 million coronavirus aid package.

As part of the package Study Queensland will strengthen its approach to diversify the international student market and support re-entry from Chinese students.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cquniveristy study queensland universities
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Found Hearts needs help to rescue animals big and small

        premium_icon Found Hearts needs help to rescue animals big and small

        News The people behind Found Hearts Rescue extend their hand out to all animals in need but now they are also offering help to people.

        $33 million power revamp reaches halfway point

        premium_icon $33 million power revamp reaches halfway point

        News Work continues on the Gin Gin substation.

        GALLERY: Holden photos from over the years

        premium_icon GALLERY: Holden photos from over the years

        News We've gone into the archives following news brand is closing

        Passport, drill among property handed in to police

        Passport, drill among property handed in to police

        News LOTS of misplaced items waiting to be reunited with owners