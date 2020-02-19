How the coronavirus could impact CQU

DESPITE universities across the nation potentially being impacted financially by the coronavirus CQUnivesity has said their impact would be minimal.

The Australian reported ten universities are facing a loss of up to $1.2bn in fees if students cancel their first semester due to travel restrictions.

CQU vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the impact to CQU would be minimal.

“The virus has not resulted in any major impacts on our student enrolments,” Mr Klomp said.

“There is only a very small group of Chinese students who have been unable to return to Australia due to travel restrictions and a dedicated support team is working with these students to minimise impacts on their studies.

“CQUniversity’s cohort of Chinese students is relatively small and most of these students have not been impacted.

“The majority of our international students are from other countries.”

On Tuesday the State Government announced a $27.25 million coronavirus aid package.

As part of the package Study Queensland will strengthen its approach to diversify the international student market and support re-entry from Chinese students.