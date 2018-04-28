How the cashless card saved a town, according to mayor

THE mayor of a disadvantaged community that he says has reaped the benefits of the controversial Cashless Debit Card has urged Bundaberg people to embrace the concept.

Allan Suter said the card had transformed Ceduna during the past 18 months and he hoped to see the trial adopted permanently in the South Australian town moving forward.

Speaking to the NewsMail yesterday, Cr Suter said it had been "extraordinarily successful”.

Earlier this month Bundaberg MP David Batt and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett gave their support to the introduction of the cashless card system in Hinkler as authorities look to tackle unemployment challenges.

The system would see some welfare recipients have 80 per cent of their benefits quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

The card has generated plenty of opposition.

Earlier this year the Senate passed legislation to extend the two trial sites, which includes Ceduna, but made an ammendment to remove Hinkler, which had been proposed as an additional trial site.

"In many ways it has turned our situation around,” Cr Suter said.

"We had major issues with lawlessness, anti-social behavour, public drinking, families being harmed and that has turned around.

"It's not 100 per cent, but it's close ... it really is quite extraordinary.”

The Cashless Debit Card. FILE

He said children were no longer going hungry or roaming the streets at night to escape violent homes and classroom attendance had surged.

"This is strongly supported within our community because it has been so successful,” Cr Suter said.

Cr Suter said it was crucial to do what the community wanted, and not the wishes of those who lived outside the region.

"We had all sorts on Facebook and it was coming from people n Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, America and the UK,” he said.

"They knew nothing about what was happening in this community.

"I find it hard to take their criticisms seriously.

"They're still there on Facebook, the cowards' castle, but it's only a very small number of local people that are being critical.

"I'd say there would be a base of about seven to 13 people.

"We've been through a lot of wild allegations and extreme criticisms.

"But I'm hoping now this will become permanent. I support it being introduced into further communities where it will help.

Asked about Bundy, he said: "It will help turn around the problems you have there ... absolutely.”