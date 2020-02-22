How the Barbarians rose back to the top

UNION: Bundaberg West Barbarians president Adam Hides says all the hard work from those at the club will finally pay off today, win or lose.

The Barbarians will play in their first grand final in six years when they take on the Fraser Coast Mariners at The Waves Sports Ground in the Spring Cup.

It’s been half a decade of emotions, semi-final losses and at times struggles at the club.

Hides admits at times it has been tough but the rise of the club in the past 24 months has been worth it to see the club back at the top.

“I’ve put in the hard yards myself, had an impact on the family,” he revealed.

“The club wasn’t going anywhere and I felt that I had to set the club up.

“I’ve had support from other players, including Jimmy Courtice, Thom Courtice, Matt Leighton.

“They’ve backed me all the way.”

Hides said the grand final appearance was not only for those that are playing today but for those that painstakingly missed the chance to do it over the past few years.

“There’s a few that should have retired a little bit earlier than they did,” he said.

“They kept putting their shoulder in the way and kept putting the jerseys on.

“That’s why we do it, we’re a family club.”

Hides added the focus was not on getting there for one year but to do it consistently.

“We’ll stick as a family,” he said

“Most of the boys will stay but a couple want to retire but I’ll have a word with them to keep them around.”

But it would be sweet to beat Fraser Coast today.

“It was good to see the boys turn up (to training),” he said.

“They put in the hard yard

“We’ll see how it goes on Saturday (today).”

Hides said the key for the team was to get the fundamentals of the game right in the lineout, scrum, ruck and their run through the backs.

“I’d like to thank the sponsors for backing us this year,” he said.

“Without them the team wouldn’t be here today.

“We look as a team out there, which is always great.”

The Barbarians will be looking for their first title since 2009 but it won’t be their first title this year if they win.

The side won the Travis Herschell Shield earlier this year (below) and are also the best team in Bundaberg after all other sides were eliminated.