How the AFL Wide Bay draw affected your team

AUSSIE RULES: Bay Power was undoubtedly the luckiest team when AFL Wide Bay officials formulated the draw at the start of the season.

An analysis of the AFL Wide Bay draw and results in the first 15 weeks has proved the Power has benefited from a lopsided draw, while Across The Waves have suffered the biggest disadvantage on the finals-bound teams.

In the 15 games to date, Bay Power has faced its fellow top four teams - Hervey Bay Bombers, Across The Waves and Gympie - just eight times, winning five.

They have faced the bottom two teams seven times so far, and will face the win-less Maryborough Bears for the fourth time this year in the final week of the regular season.

It means the Power will face the top four teams just 10 times in the 18-round season, the best run of any team.

There is no suggestion of a fix - there is absolutely no way officials knew how strong each team could be in 2018 - but it does prove the true strength of Gympie and Hervey Bay Bombers this season.

Hervey Bay Bombers and Gympie Cats will each face teams currently in the top four a total of 11 times, while ATW will play 12 times.

The Bombers, who moved to the top of the table after the Power's loss to Brothers Bulldogs last week, has played 10 games against teams in the top four, winning seven.

They have a kind run home, with two games to come against the sides outside of the top four.

Gympie has the toughest run home, with all three remaining fixtures against top four teams - two of those are away trips to Hervey Bay to face the first- and second-placed teams in consecutive weeks.

The Cats have won four of their eight games against top four teams (three of those against ATW).

Just two of ATW's seven wins have come against top four teams.

Fifth-placed Brothers Bulldogs has beaten three of the top four teams once each this year.

The Bulldogs has lost to ATW twice this season, but could breath life into its finals campaign should they win the third and final Bundaberg derby of the regular season on Saturday.

How many times your team faced a top four rival