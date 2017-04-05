How the 2013 floods prepared us for Cyclone Debbie

BUNDABERG'S record floods of 2013 was uncharted waters in so many ways.

Unprecedented, unimaginable and without a system in place to paint a real picture of what was happening in the upper Burnett catchment areas, in some respects Bundaberg Regional Council was flying blind.

But after Cyclone Debbie threatened to once again turn our roads to rivers, the council's disaster management officer Matt Dyer said the floods of 2013 had changed the way they perceived what was possible.

Now with an up-to-the-minute interactive flood mapping system in place, the council, the community and the Local Disaster Management Group were in a far better position to see exactly what could, and was, happening last week.

"2013 was such an extraordinary event that it lead us to believe things could be huge, it led us to believe that the rainfall that was being forecast because of Cyclone Debbie could actually occur,” he said.

"And it could actually occur in our region.”

"With the modelling that we've got, which is some of the best in Australia - it's award winning - it let us see where that sort of an event could impact.

"It let us put it into our interactive flood mapping ... those high value rainfalls and then river heights ... so we could draw a picture where the flooding could have possibly gone.

<<Flood heights explained>>

"That was extraordinarily powerful information we didn't have on our fingertips in 2013.

"It's kind of hard to get some of that information until you have those huge events, which is the real kicker and makes it tough for other communities in Queensland who don't have those record events in recent memory...to appreciate what it will mean.

"It's a really rough way to get wisdom, to go through a big event.”

Prepared, armed with knowledge and with the rain falling well short of predictions in our region, Mr Dyer said last week's event was best case scenario for Bundaberg.

"Our community is better prepared and know what tools are available and also appreciates that significant rainfall across the Burnett can cause movements in the river,” he said.

"That's a resistant community, that's a community that's getting it,” he said.

A significant number of residents accessed the council's flood mapping themselves as Cyclone Debbie threatened and Mr Dyer said it was clear the public were better prepared than in 2013.

With better data also coming through from the Bureau of Meteorology Mr Dyer said it's early warning tools also improved the situation they were potentially facing.

"The Flood Watch is a new product the Bureau has since 2013, in large part driven by the experiences of our Bundaberg community and the North Burnett communities,” he said.

"With the river and rain gauges we're seeing in real time where the rain is falling.

"We could see those rivers responding to the rainfall, not guessing, not wondering.”

"We knew two or three days out that the flooding at Bundaberg was not going to be much worse that a minor flood at worse.

"We were second guessing ourselves in 2013.”

Mr Dyer said the way the information was relayed community this time around was also far better than in 2013.