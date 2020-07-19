Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TEDDY MARKET: Community Centre representative Theresa Webster at the Howard Teddy Markets' teddy clinic. Photo: Stuart Fast
TEDDY MARKET: Community Centre representative Theresa Webster at the Howard Teddy Markets' teddy clinic. Photo: Stuart Fast
Community

How teddy-in-window trend inspired community check-up

Stuart Fast
19th Jul 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Theresa Webster, the teddy bear-themed Howard Markets were a way to bring the community together as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The Burrum District Community Centre representative said the special markets were inspired by the teddy bears which appeared in windows around the world during the coronavirus lockdown.

She said the original idea was to host a teddy bear picnic but coronavirus restrictions meant a change of plans.

Ms Webster said the themed markets also served as an alternative community get-together after the Burrum Coal Festival was cancelled.

The markets hosted a teddy bear clinic where people could bring their bears to have them checked out and repaired.

Grace King served as a "teddy doctor," at the clinic and said market-goer feed back had been positive throughout the morning.

She said the friendly atmosphere and chance to have a day out put smiles on people's faces.

Stallholder Alison Cardelli, who runs Handcrafted by AliCee, said the family orientated market atmosphere was "lovely" to be apart of.

Local grandmother Leanne Davis enjoyed the market along with her family and said she loved the kid-friendly event.

More Stories

burrum district community centre coronavirus restrictions easing howard teddy bears
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUNDY'S CUTEST BUB: Almost 400 votes, one day left to decide

        premium_icon BUNDY'S CUTEST BUB: Almost 400 votes, one day left to decide

        News HAVE you cast your vote yet for Bundaberg's cutest baby? Hundreds of locals have so far.

        • 19th Jul 2020 11:25 AM
        Seven of Bundy’s most gripping court cases

        premium_icon Seven of Bundy’s most gripping court cases

        News Some of the most gripping court cases to go through the Bundaberg Courts.

        QAS called to Kepnock crash

        premium_icon QAS called to Kepnock crash

        News Paramedics were called just before 7am.

        Police hope woman can help after cash taken from check-out

        premium_icon Police hope woman can help after cash taken from check-out

        News Police are hoping a woman can help with investigations