How talking saves lives

EXPERIENCING release from the black hole of depression has inspired many to prove there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Kawana Waters RSL Sub-Branch deputy president Daniel Ansett is one of them and he is now qualified in safeTALK and Applied Suicide Intervention Training Skills Training.

Despite our defence force personnel being trained to ask for reinforcements when needed, Mr Ansett believed many didn't when it came to life at home.

"We lost 41 soldiers on the battlefield in Afghanistan and we've lost up to 10 times, if not more, to (suicide) in Australia," he said.

"When you put your hand up and say 'I need help', it's there and it's life saving."

His wife Melissa Ansett, RSL Sub-Branch president Gary Penney and welfare support officer Jim Chapman have also become safeTALK members.

SafeTALK is a workshop that prepares anyone to become a suicide-alert helper.

Mr Penney said it was all part of a plan to have a functioning welfare support team that could assist in crisis.

"I think all of us have been touched by suicide in some way," Mr Penney said.

"By doing these courses we're getting more tools in our toolkit to be able to help and recognise what we see as the possibility of suicide and prevent it."

Mr Ansett said the course gave participants the ability to notice something was wrong from everyday interactions.

"I've picked up those indicators from a close friend of mine ... it was something very simple on a Facebook post that made me think something wasn't right and I arranged for help from a distance," he said.

"If I didn't have that training, it may have gone unnoticed."

Mr Ansett appealed for school teachers to also undertake the course, as he believed they were a key to stopping suicide among kids.

For help call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.