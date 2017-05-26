26°
News

How to survive the robot jobs revolution

Dana McCauley news.com.au | 26th May 2017 12:04 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE'VE all seen the headlines: millions of jobs at risk as robots take over.

But Nicholas Davis is here to tell you that it's not all bad news, and that you have the power to safeguard your future - although it won't be straightforward or easy.

The Australian-born head of the World Economic Forum's society and innovation department is in Sydney this week for the CeBIT conference on business and technology.

He says we are in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution in which physical, digital and biological worlds are coming together in ways that could have scary consequences.

"The digital revolution has a long way to run still," Mr Davis said during his keynote speech at the Sydney International Convention Centre on Wednesday. "It's these new systems that give us hope, but are also incredibly scary."

While previous industrial revolutions - bringing the benefits of modern agriculture, utilities, manufacturing and computing - had brought about an ever-increasing boost to living standards, he said, the dramatic changes underway right now were not guaranteed to do so.

What the advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, nanotechnology and self-driving vehicles would do, Mr Davis predicted, was to "fundamentally change the way we create value and do business, and value ourselves as human beings."

The risk was that, without updating our social institutions, the tech revolution would create big winners and even bigger losers, threatening to send our standard of living into a tailspin.

THE COMING REVOLUTION

An analysis by the CSIRO last year found that 44 per cent of Australian jobs - some five million positions - were under threat from computerisation and automation, though many workers remain clueless about the big changes on their way.

The picture is even worse in Europe, where the WEF has a crack team of economists working on the issue in Geneva.

"No matter who you talk to about what will happen with the future of the job market", Mr Davis said, "we don't know.

"We have instead a series of increasingly interesting, but increasingly challenging, analyses and pieces of data that are making us concerned."

Self-driving vehicles were expected to put long-distance truck drivers out of business within a decade, he said, while other jobs would be substantially altered.

But, he was quick to point out, "this has always happened". In the 1950s and 1960s it was the utilities, agriculture and manufacturing industries that took a hit; today it is the services.

According to a WFO survey, 35 per cent of the core skills needed in the workforce will be transformed between 2015 and 2020 due to changes in technology.

Critical thinking, creativity, emotional intelligence and cognitive flexibility will be more important than ever before, as machines take over many of the tasks we currently do each day.

"The issue remains though, you can get a lot of great jobs if you are good at relating to others, also if you are very technical, but what about everyone else?" Mr Davis said. "This is a major challenge for Australia to address."

LIFE EXPECTANCY SHOCK

One of the most alarming sets of data, he said, was coming out of the United States, the nation whose lead Australia traditionally follows.

Life expectancy in the US - a measure that is supposed to keep gradually increasing - last year marked its first drop since 1993, when HIV-related deaths were at their peak.

The surprise fall, which experts described as "a uniquely American phenomenon" among developed nations, was attributed by some researchers to "the strain of income inequality".

"The fear is that, actually, rising inequality is pulling us down rather than up," Mt Davis said.

"It's a sign that we're not perhaps delivering the benefits of technology the way we have in the past."

Ensuring that the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution were distributed fairly was one of its biggest challenges, he said.

"We talk about technology as if everyone leads the privileged lives we do ... There are conversations we need to have, and the big question is, 'how do we stay human centred?'"

This meant "getting our institutions up to speed", he said - and rethinking the reliance on jobs to distribute society's wealth, with the possibility of introducing a universal basic income.

"The Reserve Bank and politicians say it's a crazy idea, that it would be unaffordable," Mr Davis said.

"I'm not saying we should adopt it, but we should have a serious conversation about it."

He said despite the challenges Australians faced, our nation was living in the best time in human development, with the OECD economic development index showing life expectancy, education and income per capita at their peak.

"We've gone from $3 a day in the year 1800 to $100 per day in real terms," he said.

"The beautiful thing about the state that we are in today is that we have the power to create a future we want, but it takes a few things to get there."

dana.mccauley@news.com.au

News Corp Australia

Topics:  careers employment jobs robots

Just In

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Readers remembering Bundy's golden age of tobacco

Readers remembering Bundy's golden age of tobacco

BUNDABERG residents have a range of memories of tobacco growing in the region - from picking leaves as children to sheds going up in flames.

How to survive the robot jobs revolution

Nicholas Davis is here to tell you that it’s not all bad news

BREAKING: Crews working to free body from stormwater drain

About half a dozen fire fighters in full equipment have congregated at the entrance to the stormwater drain next to Brian Nevin Park, and are spraying water near the entrance.

Preparations underway to take a body out of a drain in Gladstone.

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

Local Partners

Man arrested over assault in Mundubbera

MUNDUBBERA police have arrested a man today in relation to an incident that occurred on Sunday May 7.

Celebration planned for National Reconciliation Week

An event will be held in Buss Park.

National Reconciliation Week is on from 27 May to 3 June.

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

SURFING: Jack Candy makes the most of the increase in swell size.

Life's a beach in Bundaberg

What's on around the pubs and clubs

Bundaberg gig guide this weekend

Justin Standley croons into town for concert

BIG O: Justin Standley

Relay for Life in Bundaberg

No room for morbid fans

Macabre fans of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell are trying to pay tribute to him - by booking the hotel room where he took his life.

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

PICTURE YOURSELF IN THIS DYNAMIC SETTING

6a Lathouras Court, Bundaberg South 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Quietly tucked away in a leafy seclusion in Glenforest, you will feel you are positioned in the country with a picturesque maintained bush back drop and wild life...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $205,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!