Subscribe
Casino giant shuts down gaming machines

by Kyle Wisniewski
17th Mar 2020 6:59 AM
THE Star Casino has introduced measures in response to the coronavirus epidemic, including shutting down every second gaming machine.

In response to the Federal Government's most recent announcements, The Star has now introduced policy focused on social distancing measures.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited said in a statement that the safety and wellbeing of its guests and team members remained of highest importance to casino.

 

 

The Star will shut down every second gaming machine to encourage social distancing. Picture: Chris Pavlich.
"These measures include deactivation of every second gaming machine and electronic table game to create additional distance," the statement said.

"Reducing the capacity at table games, including increasing distancing at seated table games between players and restricting the total number of players at each stand up table game.

"Restricting the number of patrons in individual food and beverage, banqueting and conferencing, and theatre facilities to under 500 persons with limited density for each outlet."

The casino said it will continue to monitor developments with COVID-19 and follow recommendations it receives from relevant health authorities.

