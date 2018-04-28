Photos show Australia’s solar revolution

FROM the ground it may be difficult to notice how quickly solar is being embraced by homeowners across Australia, but from the air it's a very different story.

Aerial photos have emerged showing the enthusiastic uptake of solar in many parts of the country.

Data from the Clean Energy Regulator has been used by nearmap.com.au to identify the postcodes with the highest solar uptake since 2001.

It's probably not surprising that Queensland, the "Sunshine State", is home to seven of the top 10 postcodes. Western Australia claimed the remaining three spots.

NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, North Territory and the ACT did not appear at all.

The area that recorded the most solar units installed since 2001 was 4670 in North Bundaberg, Queensland, with 11,756 units installed. This was closely followed by 6210 in Erskine, Western Australia, which is located just south of Perth.

"From the ground it can be difficult to see the progress our country is making to reduce energy costs and our carbon footprint," Nearmap vice-president of sales Shane Preston said.

"But when you look at it from the air, you can observe in incredible detail the renewable energy uptake occurring across our country."

Green Energy Markets estimates that the huge growth in solar and other large-scale renewable energy projects already under construction will exceed the capacity required to meet emission reduction targets for 2030 set in the Federal Government's proposed National Energy Guarantee.

The states and territories are currently in negotiations with the Turnbull Government on whether to support the energy policy, which some don't believe is ambitious enough.

The 26 per cent target is at the lower end of Australia's Paris Agreement commitments to reduce 2005 level emissions 26-28 per cent by 2030.

Some states want higher targets, including Victoria, Queensland and the ACT but the government seems unlikely to budge on this.

However, states may be able to maintain their own targets, although Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said this was not what the government wanted.

Ahead of talks held last Friday about the NEG, Queensland Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said his government's non-negotiables included allowing the state to maintain its "rock solid" 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030, continued downward price pressure and an ability to scale up the emissions target.

"We've received reassurances today that those demands will be met so we're happy for detailed design to go through to August," he said.

The states have now committed to ongoing detailed design work by the Energy Security Board.

Below are aerial maps of the postcodes with the highest uptake of solar since 2001.

1. NORTH BUNDABERG, QLD 4670

Before: North Bundaberg, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: North Bundaberg, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

2. ERSKINE, WA 6210

Before: Erskine, Western Australia. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Erskine, Western Australia. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

3. NIKENBAH, QLD 4655

Before: Nikenbah, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Nikenbah, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au





4. CALOUNDRA, QLD 4551

Before: Caloundra, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Caloundra, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

5. TOOWOOMBA, QLD 4350

Before: Toowoomba, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Toowoomba, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

6. HOCKING, WA 6065

Before: Hocking, Western Australia. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Hocking, Western Australia. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

7. PACIFIC PINES, QLD 4211

Before: Pacific Pines, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Pacific Pines, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

8. MACKAY, QLD 4740

Before: Mackay, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Mackay, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

9. RACEVIEW, QLD 4305

Before: Raceview, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Raceview, Queensland. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

10. CANNING VALE, WA 6155

Before: Canning Vale, Western Australia. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

After: Canning Vale, Western Australia. Picture: Nearmap.com.au

