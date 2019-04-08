How small businesses can take on retail giants

CUSTOMERS FIRST: Experts say the key to small business success is focusing on the value you can offer customers that big retail giants can’t.

THE future is bright for regional retailers if they continue to provide value to their customers, showcase their uniqueness and nurture existing relationships, says Dr Eric Ng.

Based in Toowoomba, Dr Ng is a senior lecturer at the University of Southern Queensland's School of Management and Enterprise.

He said while large retail giants were struggling because they could not adapt quick enough to market changes due to their size, it was relatively easy for small businesses and those with online stores to respond quickly to changes to meet customers' needs.

"Small retailers actually have an advantage in today's competitive retail industry because they are nimble, they can also expose their products to national and international markets thanks to the internet. But the key is being able to highlight their offerings as different or better than their competitors," he said.

"It could even just be local handmade crafts made by local artists. This is a niche market and that's how they should sell themselves. It comes down to offering value to customers and that can be intangible or tangible."

He said there would always be people who bought a product or service solely based on price, but there were also consumer groups who saw the value offered by smaller businesses. This includes supporting the local economy and enjoying personal relationships built up over the years.

"There are consumers that value that personalised touch, and want go physically go into a certain shop because they have been buying products from it for the past 10 years. These people may pay more for a product because they see value in customer service," he said.

Dr Ng said keeping customers they already had was another way forward for regional businesses, because it was easier to keep business than attract more. It was about trying to forge and nurture emotional not transactional relationships with purchasers.

"It's looking at what value you can add to your customers' lives, especially for small businesses, because competing on price is simply not sustainable considering the purchasing power large retail giants have," he said.

"For small retailers, they will have to offer something that is unique or a certain value that a customer is looking for. Figuring out what your customers value most is crucial."

As for the future of Australia's large retail giants, Dr Ng said it would take time for them to respond to market changes but in order to stay sustainable they too would likely need to concentrate on value creation.

Dr Ng said regional retailers who discovered what their customers valued, and worked hard to provide this, would be the ones who thrived in today's highly competitive online retail industry.

