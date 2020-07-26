How shopping can help Curing Homesickness campaign

SUPPORTING OTHERS: Kate Wood and baby Torvi and daughter Tessa with Curing Homesickness donation cards.

Bundaberg shoppers can help the Prince Charles Hospital’s Children’s service receive a funding boost with the launch of a campaign at Coles to raise funds for equipment.

Until July 28, those shopping at Coles supermarkets, Bundaberg Central and Stockland Kensington, can help support the state’s second-busiest children’s service at Chermside by purchasing a $2 donation card.

The campaign is part of a national initiative known as Curing Homesickness, which brings children’s hospitals from across Australia together to get sick kids home from hospital sooner or make their hospital stay easier.

The Prince Charles Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Michael Hornby said the donated funds will help purchase important new equipment for children’s emergency department staff.

“The Prince Charles Hospital’s children’s service cares for around 30,000 children every year, making it one of the busiest children’s services in Queensland,” he said.

“Any funds raised at Coles will help with the purchase of a new audiovisual simulation system to support the training and education of emergency staff in real-life resuscitation scenarios.”

SUPPORTING OTHERS: Coles Team Member Kira and Riley with $2 donation cards to support Curing Homesickness.

Prince Charles Hospital’s Acting Clinical Director Children’s Emergency Department, Dr David Wood said children have specialised care needs and it was important the department was well equipped to care for children experiencing all levels of illness.

“It’s wonderful that Coles and the Common Good have partnered to support us in improving the care we provide to children with critical illness,” Dr Wood said.

“It’s quite rare for children to require resuscitation, but when it happens, suddenly they need a specialised health care team working at a peak level of performance.

“This new equipment will enable our staff to participate in simulations within their real work environment and use video feedback to actively identify improvements to our team and healthcare systems.

“It means our staff can keep providing the best possible care to children who come to The Prince Charles Hospital.”

SUPPORTING OTHERS: Coles Team Member Kira Whelan with donation cards and Mum's Sause to support Curing Homesickness.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was pleased to be able to kickstart a campaign to help fund equipment for emergency staff through the Curing Homesickness campaign.

“It’s staggering to think the Prince Charles Hospital cares for around 30,000 children every year and we’re pleased to be able to play a part in supporting the children’s service which is so vital for young patients and their families.”

The fundraising campaign comes a year after Coles launched a new range of pasta sauce — called Mum’s Sause — also part of the Curing Homesickness initiative, which supports the Prince Charles Hospital.

Fifty cents from every jar of Mum’s Sause sold in Queensland is directed to the hospital to help sick kids.

