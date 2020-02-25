How Salter Oval has hosted some of cricket’s greatest players

CRICKET: This week some famous former and current Queensland players will come to Salter Oval to take on a Bundaberg Invitational XI with the Bulls Masters.

But what if I told you that Salter Oval has played host to some other famous cricketers over the years.

Salter Oval hasn’t hosted a Sheffield Shield match but some of the world’s best have played there.

Here are 10 players who have graced the field, not including those playing for the Bulls Masters next week.

1. Richard Hadlee.

New Zealand’s greatest cricketer played at Salter Oval in a two-day match against Queensland Country on January 15 and 16 in 1981.

But he didn’t bat and took three wickets, with figures of 0-10 and 3-15 in the two innings.

Hadlee was once the world record holder for most wickets in Testa and is still New Zealand’s leading wicket taker in that format.

New Zealand won the match by 95 runs.

2. Brian Lara

The world record holder in most runs scored in an innings in Tests and first-class formats came to Salter Oval in 1991 to play Queensland.

He made nine as the West Indies won by 11 runs on ­December 29.

Lara, who played 131 Tests, wasn’t the only famous West Indies player involved that day.

Bushfire Cricket Bash at Junction Oval. Brian Lara. Picture: Sarah Matray

3. Morne Morkel

The South African app­eared in Bundaberg in 1997, on tour with his Transvaal provincial team.

The South Africans played a Queensland Academy of Sport side at Salter Oval with Morkel not batting and having figures of 0-30 from five overs.

Morkel played 86 Tests for his country.

4. Merv Hughes

He won’t be playing in the Bulls Masters match, despite being a special guest, so he counts in this list.

Hughes played for the Australian Capital Territory in a 1997 match against Queensland.

He didn’t bat or bowl but was listed in the game.

Hughes played 53 Tests for Australia.

An awesome tradition. Picture: Herald Sun

5. Martin Crowe

The late Martin Crowe played in Bundaberg in December 1982 in a four-day match against Queensland.

He would want to forget about that game, making just nine and zero in the two innings.

The former captain also bowled, returning figures of 0-29 from 10 overs.

Crowe is regarded as New Zealand’s best batsmen and at one stage had the most runs in Tests for his country.

FILE/PIC NOV 1993 Martin Crowe NZ captain. alone headshot smiling sport cricket

6. Heath Streak

One of Zimbabwe’s finest players was at Salter Oval on New Year’s Day in 1995, when his country took on Queensland in a one-day match.

He made four runs and went wicketless for 23 runs as the African nation won by a wicket.

Streak is Zimbabwe’s leading wicket taker, claiming 216 during his career.

Zimbabwean cricketer Heath Streak at practice session in Brisbane 10 Jan 2001.

7. Allan Border

One of Australia’s greatest cricketers played at Salter Oval several times in his ­career.

Border was here in 1982 against New Zealand and in 1994 as part of a Queensland City v Country Origin contest.

Border made 104 not out against New Zealand in the first innings before adding 30 in the second.

He averages 166 at the venue.

allan border

8. Mike Gatting

He’s the English player who was bamboozled by Shane Warne’s ‘ball of the century’.

He was at Salter Oval in October 1986 as part of Eng­land’s three-day match against Queensland Country.

He belted the opposition all around the park, making 171 in the first innings.

Gatting played 79 Tests for England.

Social – former cricketer Michael Slater with Michael Gatting at Chateau Tanunda for Australia vs England Masters cricket match 30 Nov 2006.

9. Don Tallon

Bundaberg’s best ever cricketer had to play at home, didn’t he?

Tallon played for Queensland Country against South Africa in November in 1952.

The wicketkeeper, who played in the 1948 Invincibles tour of England, made 12 in the two-day clash.

Of course, Tallon probably played at Salter Oval hundreds of times in his career.

Undated pic of Queensland wicketkeeper Don Tallon, circa 1940s. (The Advertiser photograph Krischock)

10. Greg Chappell

The South Australian and former Australian captain played for Queensland in ­October in 1975 against a Wide Bay side.

He smashed 147 from 117 balls as he hit nine fours and two sixes.

Chappell was the first player to score more than 7000 runs in Test cricket.