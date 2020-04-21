How rugby league found its feet in Bundy

Salter Oval was one of the first places where rugby league was played at in Bundy.

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League might be the most popular football code in the Rum City but it wasn’t the first to get started.

Last week the NewsMail covered the start of how football/soccer started in Bundaberg and now it is rugby league’s turn.

But while football started in the late 1800s, league didn’t find its feet until before the First World War in Bundaberg despite the code starting in England in 1895 after a split from rugby union.

It would take almost another 20 years for the code to start in Bundaberg.

In 1908 the sport moved into Queensland with the formation of the Queensland Amateur Rugby Football League, which would later turn into the Queensland Rugby League we know today.

It was formed after a group of players got annoyed at how the Queensland Rugby Union was being run and wanted to play the new type of game

It followed New South Wales getting into the game in 1907.

But while it arrived in the state in 1908 it would take another five years for competition to come to Bundy.

The Bundaberg Rugby League’s official history says that in 1911 ‘rugby league was first introduced to Bundy … with a junior team under the administration of Tom Hennessy and George McAdam.’

‘The first match under the new code was an intercity match against Maryborough.’

The first contest was held in July with Bundaberg losing 10 to five, according to The Bundaberg Mail and Burnett Advertiser.

The rematch was then held in Bundaberg on Saturday August 3 in 1912 with Bundaberg winning 16 to five.

It was the first ever Bundaberg match in terms of representative league to be held in the Rum City.

The Bundaberg Mail and Burnett Advertiser reported it was the dawning of a new era in the league in the region.

The Maryborough players were welcomed by the Bundaberg mayor at the time before the match and after the contest both teams got together to celebrate the game and the steps both had taken to form the game in their towns.

Maryborough had already set up a competition.

This prompted Sid Ellis, a keen enthusiast of the game, to say that he ‘expressed hope that football would soon by governed by an executive committee.’

Ellis was a person that was keen and involved in many sports in Bundy including rowing, cricket and rugby union previously.

Less than a year later his wish was granted with Bundaberg forming the Bundaberg Amateur Rugby League, which would later turn into the Bundaberg Rugby League.

A meeting was called on March 7 on Friday night at the Waterside Workers Room at Targo Street.

Lewis Holden Maynard was voted as the first president with seven teams competing.

Riffs, Burnett and Catholic Young Men Society played in the senior competition with Imperials, Tattersall’s, Starlight and Wanderers also involved but in the lower grades.

There were three grades in season one and all games were played at the West End Reserve after a deal was struck with the cricket association.

The West End Reserve would later be called Salter Oval where the sport is still played today.

Riffs won the first ever premiership with Imperials taking the second grade and CYMS winning the third grade.

The following year was the second to last one to be held before the war, which broke out in 1915.

Starlight and Tattersall’s left the competition with Hornets coming in.

Burnetts claimed the title in 1914 before Riffs won in 1915 as World War I then decimated the competition.

A May 5 meeting in 1916 was poorly attended according to the The Bundaberg Mail and Burnett Advertiser.

The recommendation was to postpone the competition until 1917 but that turned into 1919 following the end of World War I in 1918.

When the season started in 1919 there were half the teams with only Riffs and Wanderers remaining from the original teams.

The teams would be joined by Railways and Hornets with Wanderers taking out the title.

Only two of those sides remain in Bundy today with Wanderers becoming The Waves and Railways becoming Western Suburbs.

They would be joined in 1947 by Brothers with Natives, who won the competition in 1925, forming into Eastern Suburbs.