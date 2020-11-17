How region’s venues stack up to police COVID safe checks

Police across Bundaberg continued to work with licensees and business owners to ensure licensed premises were complying with COVID-19 public health directions.

Police across Bundaberg continued to work with licensees and business owners to ensure licensed premises were complying with COVID-19 public health directions.

SOCIAL behaviour has undergone a myriad of changes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "overwhelming majority" of local clubs, pubs and licensed premises are doing the right thing, according to police.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police across Bundaberg continued to work with licensees and business owners to ensure licensed premises were complying with COVID-19 public health directions.

Police were conducting regular compliance checks of businesses and licensed premises, with an emphasis on peak days and nights, such as Thursday, Friday and weekends.

"Eleven licensed venues in the CBD and surrounds are regularly checked for compliance with the Chief Health Officer directions," the spokeswoman said.

Queuing, contract tracing, social distancing, COVID Safe plans and checklists, and adherence to maximum patron numbers were all factors police were checking.

"There have been several venues (predominantly relating to international tourists) that have been identified as at times having issues with queuing and social distancing," she said

"These venues were given warnings to rectify the issues which have since been rectified without the need for infringement notices or further enforcement."

The spokeswoman said that based on police interactions at premises in Bundaberg, the efforts by staff and management had been positive and most venues had no issues in complying with current regulations.

"These venues are always keen to take any advice that is provided," she said

"Police, along with our partner agencies, will take necessary enforcement action if licensed premises are found to be blatantly flouting the rules with the community reminded that it is everyone's responsibility to ensure they are practising effective social distancing and following the directions as set out by the CHO."

The spokeswoman said business operators and patrons were reminded to adhere to public health directions including social distancing measures at all times to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in Queensland.

More information about current COVID-19 directions is available here.

For the latest revised restrictions, click here.

MORE STORIES

• SAFETY FIRST: Gel blaster rules to set your sights on

• KEY FACTOR: Three suburbs targeted in spate of car thefts

• Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight