How readers' favourite kitty went from rags to riches

WINNER: Archer is the favoured feline in the Which cat is Bundy's cutest and quirkiest? poll. Mikayla Haupt

FROM the Bundaberg Pound to brunch at the Windmill and constant trips to the beach, Bundaberg's favourite cat has his very own rags-to-riches story.

The 10-month-old rescue is the beloved cat of Cassandra Lawson, Archer, or as he is affectionately nicknamed Baby, was recently voted Bundy's cutest and quirkiest on the NewsMail's poll and after visiting the favoured feline, we can see why.

Archer lives a life of luxury. Contributed

All shiny, fluffy and formally dressed with a bow, Acher has come a long way from the tiny pound kitten he was before Ms Lawson found him.

At the time, Ms Lawson said she wasn't a cat person and little Archer was just 4 weeks old and tiny, hence the name Baby, but when Happy Tails had fostered him she quickly fell in love.

She said he loves the water and they have had countless trips to the beach.

"He's a regular at the Windmill," she said.