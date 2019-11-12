How readers' favourite fashionista finds her style

BUNDABERG readers have voted and declared local lady Pieta-Christine Whitehead the most stylish from last week's race day celebrations.

The NewsMail spoke to Ms Whitehead, who said she was grateful for people's votes.

"Many thanks to everyone for your votes of support and most of all a big thank you to our local ladies at the Shoe Fringe who have helped me choose the perfect accessories for Fashions on the Field," she said.

"Everybody looked amazing and had their own flare and style for the race of the year."

Ms Whitehead said she had a little bit of special inspiration.

"For me this year I was inspired by the 1950s fashions, so I chose a bold blue and white spotted vintage dress that highlights my hourglass figure with a fishtail hemline with a gorgeous set of drop pearl earrings," she said.

"I was born on Melbourne Cup day so I'd like to say I was born for fashion and racing but I have only attended the Melbourne Cup races twice, and have entered Fashions on the Field both times.

"Colour is a must for spring fashion so I tend to go bold and it has proven to be a winner."

And her tips for those wanting to look their best on race days?

"There are no set rules for fashion trends, so just be bold and quirky, have fun and you will always be a winner," she said.