How to prepare for your child's first day at school

The first day of school can be stressful for both parent and child.

NEXT week we're back at school for the 2020 year and it won't just be kids who are excited, nervous or in some cases even a little worried.

For parents it's a particularly busy time and it can be full of emotions, especially if you have an incoming preppy in the household.

Hopefully you've already enrolled your child, but if you haven't, then try visiting the school this week before classes begin.

So, what other steps can you take to support your child as they make their first steps through the school gate?

The start of school stresses

It may feel like you're the only one feeling nervous and worried or in come cases even a little sad, but you're certainly not the first parent to go through these emotions.

Whatever your feeling, it's important not to stress out your child. So even if you're worried about how they'll cope, try to be positive in front of them.

A healthy dose of enthusiasm from parents and siblings can help encourage the school beginner, so be excited for them.

Your love and support is vital to this transition and ensuring the start of school is a fun experience.

What can you do at home to prepare?

It's a good idea to go over the school rules with your child - putting up your hand to talk, asking to go to the toilet, listening to the teacher and doing what they say.

You can also try to read your child books about starting school. There are plenty of kids' books on starting school (authors seem able to pick popular topics).

It's great to read these books because it will get them thinking and talking about school with you. Plus, it shows them this is a normal part of growing up that all children experience.

Drop by the school so they know what to expect

Many preschools and kindies have transition programs, so hopefully your child has been attending "big school" on these days or on other open days throughout 2016.

It's also great to meet your child's teacher before they start.

Sitting down with them and your child is a great way to familiarise your child with who will teach them and give your "vote of confidence" in the teacher. So see if the teacher is available this week.

Make sure you also let them know where you will pick them up or about after-school care arrangements.

Make sure your child has what they need

Maybe you bought your child's uniform months ago? It's a good idea to get your little one to try it beforehand to ensure it fits them. There's still time this week to drop back by the uniform shop and sort it out.

It's also wise to have your child wear in their school shoes over a couple of days at home to ensure they're not uncomfortable on their first day.

A common issue is the lunch box. Have you checked that your child knows how to open it? Practice that with them so they know what to do.

Also remember it's important to have all the extra items beyond the basic uniform - stationery, a school hat, a library bag etc. Make sure you have been thorough and got everything before the first day.