How positioning technology advances could impact local ag sector

TECH UPGRADES: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt with Dr Martine Woolf from GeoScience Australia and Greensill‘s head of engineering, automation and technology Braden Hellmut.

TECH UPGRADES: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt with Dr Martine Woolf from GeoScience Australia and Greensill‘s head of engineering, automation and technology Braden Hellmut.

Precision and accuracy are among the benefits the local agricultural industry could see from the latest Global Navigation Satellite System ground station upgrades.

Bundaberg is one of the first in Queensland to receive the upgrades and benefit from more reliable and accessible positioning technology.

Speaking in a Greensill Farming shed today, federal Member for Hinkler and Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said the improvements would help increase productivity and open up new economic opportunities.

“GNSS ground station data from stations like the one in Bundaberg make it possible to get reliable and precise positioning down from around 10m to just 3cm accuracy in areas of mobile phone coverage,” Mr Pitt said.

“This level of accuracy benefits all sorts of GNSS users, such as those in the survey, agriculture, mining and

construction sectors.”

GNSS Station at the Bundaberg Airport.

Greensill’s head of engineering, automation and technology Braden Hellmuth said this technology would benefit the agricultural industry by improving productivity, accuracy and repeatability.

On the farm, this technology could be used for row guidance: driving in a straight line and trying to fit a few more rows in each paddock.

He said using prescription and variable rate applications could enable them to reduce their fertiliser or pesticide use, and make operations more fuel efficient.

“The technology adds a lot of value in terms of drones, information gathering from an agronomic perspective – it allows us to make better decisions, to grow better crops,” he said.

Mr Hellmuth said in the next decade there would be a lot of growth in the agtech space and the agricultural industry would be “totally different”.

While GPS technology has been around for some time, the accuracy now available makes it more applicable on a farm.

“Ten metres in agriculture is almost unusable, particularly in a row cropping application, 10m overlap on your spray application or driving 10m across when your rows might be spaced at 1.5m is not feasible,” he said.

“Previously we’ve used satellite corrections and RTK and more complex methods of creating that accuracy, but this is going to provide that on a much smaller, more cost-effective platform that for smaller players and for people to innovate and create their own technologies to use is really where it’s going to add some value.”

TECH UPGRADES: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt with Greensill's head of engineering, automation and technology Braden Hellmuth.

He said this technology was fantastic because they’ve got to feed the world and grow more crops to keep up with the population growing.

Mr Hellmuth said the biggest concern with this type of technology was the reliability.

“It’s like the internet at home, if the internet at home goes down all the kids are pretty upset pretty quickly,” he said.

“The same thing happens on this, but everything just comes to a stop when you’re relying on that technology.”

Geoscience Australia branch head of national positioning infrastructure Martine Woolf said these upgrades make the stations more resilient, robust, and reliable.

She said they were also expanding the number of stations across the country and hoped this technology would bring about innovation and opportunity to develop new technology.

Dr Woolf said this technology had come a long way in 10 years and the take up in farming had been “truly astounding”.

She said this technology could be used on tractors and various types of equipment for planting, seeding, earthmoving, surveying equipment and more.

TECH UPGRADES: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt with Greensill's head of engineering, automation and technology Braden Hellmuth and Dr Martine Woolf from Geoscience Australia.

Dr Woolf said industries that are already using this type of technology and are starting to broaden their application of it include resources, logistics, aviation and maritime.

Though she said there’s almost no end to the number of industries which can use positioning information and develop new applications.



Mr Pitt said the Bundaberg upgrade was just the start for Queensland – through the National Positioning Infrastructure Capability (NPIC), Queenslanders could expect to see 30 existing stations upgraded and an expanded network of about 50 additional stations to fill gaps in coverage, improving performance and accessibility.

“These existing and proposed stations are spaced evenly throughout the state and add another piece to the

puzzle to improve precise positioning infrastructure into the future,” he said.

“Of the 30 stations in Queensland, Bundaberg and Townsville stations have been upgraded and the remaining stations across Queensland and the rest of Australia will be updated by 30 June 2022.

“The Federal Government is investing around $225 million to establish a world-class satellite positioning

capability in Australia through the Positioning Australia Program, including the delivery of NPIC and a new

Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS).”

The Queensland sites are managed jointly between Geoscience Australia and the Queensland Department

of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

The Bundaberg station is the only station jointly operated with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

Australia’s new SBAS, officially named the Southern Positioning Augmentation Network, or SouthPAN, will improve the accuracy of positioning from 5-10 metres to 10 centimetres without the need for mobile or

internet coverage.

MORE STORIES